  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against Chicago Bulls? (Mar. 27)

Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against Chicago Bulls? (Mar. 27)

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 28, 2025 01:29 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic stats against Chicago Bulls on Mar. 27. [photo: Imagn]

Luka Doncic headlined the LA Lakers’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. Less than 24 hours after beating the Indiana Pacers 120-119, the Lakers flew to Windy City for a rematch against the Bulls. Doncic and Co. hoped to get revenge after a lopsided loss to Chicago 146-115 on Saturday.

Ad

The Slovenian struggled in the first quarter, going 2-for-6 against Chicago’s consistent double teams. He had six points and two assists in the period as LA trailed 32-22 after the first 12 minutes ended.

The Bulls' defense continued to make life tough for Luka Magic in the third quarter. They held him to 0-for-3 shooting, allowing just three free throws and two assists. Still, LA bounced back behind LeBron James and Austin Reaves to take a 59-58 halftime lead.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Luka Doncic9 6 30102-91-64-4-6
Ad

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी