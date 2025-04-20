  • home icon
  Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare in Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs vs Timberwolves? (Apr. 19)

Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare in Game 1 of 2025 NBA playoffs vs Timberwolves? (Apr. 19)

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 20, 2025 02:25 GMT
Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic's LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves kicked off their first-round playoff series on Saturday (Image source: Getty)

Luka Doncic's LA Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves kicked off their first-round playoff series on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers ended the season as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record. The Timberwolves (49-33) snagged the No. 6 spot via an impressive late-season surge, winning 17 of their last 21 games.

LA is 18-10 with Doncic in the lineup. In 28 games with the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals. In 35.1 minutes per game, he shot 43.8%, including 37.9% on 3-pointers. He is 79.1% from the foul line.

On Saturday, Doncic played the entire opening quarter and had 16 points, three rebounds and a steal. He shot 5-for-10, including 3-for-6 from the 3-point line. He also went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. The Lakers had a 28-21 lead at the end of the first period.

Doncic had 20 points, four boards, an assist, a steal and a turnover in the first half. In 20:23 minutes, he shot 5-for-11 (3-for-7 on 3-pointers). He went 7-for-8 from the charity stripe. Minnesota outscored LA 38-20 in the second quarter and led 59-48 at the break.

Luka Doncic's stats tonight

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Luka Doncic20411015-113-77-8-2
Luka Doncic comments on Lakers' title aspirations

Following his first NBA Finals appearance with the Dallas Mavericks last season, Luka Doncic said his current team, the LA Lakers, has what it takes to make a finals run and possibly win a title.

Doncic faced the media following the Lakers' practice on Wednesday. ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared the five-time NBA All-Star's comments on X.

"I think we have a great team," Doncic said. "We have guys that are willing to go to war. Everybody's staying together. The chemistry is high. I think we do, for sure, have a chance [to win the championship]."
Game 2 of LA's best-of-seven series against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. Luka Doncic and the Lakers will then travel to Minneapolis for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

