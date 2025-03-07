Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks (Mar. 6)

Luka Doncic was off to a quick start as the LA Lakers trailed the New York Knicks 60-51 at halftime at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The mercurial guard ended his first half with 18 points capitalizing on his 13 first-quarter points.

Ad

Doncic was 2-4 from beyond the arc and dished out two assists as the Lakers led 31-27 by the end of the first stretch. His team-high points kept the Lakers marginally in front.

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3PT FT 18 2 6 2 0 3 5-12 2-7 6-8

Doncic comes into the game on the back of a 30-point double-double against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks in his nine games so far for the Lakers.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback