  • Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against Jalen Brunson and the Knicks (Mar. 6)

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 07, 2025 04:15 GMT
Luka Doncic was off to a quick start as the LA Lakers trailed the New York Knicks 60-51 at halftime at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. The mercurial guard ended his first half with 18 points capitalizing on his 13 first-quarter points.

Doncic was 2-4 from beyond the arc and dished out two assists as the Lakers led 31-27 by the end of the first stretch. His team-high points kept the Lakers marginally in front.

Doncic comes into the game on the back of a 30-point double-double against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks in his nine games so far for the Lakers.

