Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar fare against Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs? (Mar. 17)

LAA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was in action in Monday's contest against the Victor Wembanyama-less San Antonio Spurs. Doncic has struggled with various injuries but that didn't limit him from playing back-to-back. LA also had some breathing room for this matchup as it wasn't on the road unlike last week's set against the Bucks and Nuggets on Thursday and Friday.

Ad

Doncic optimized that window to play, which was critical, considering the Lakers need to stack some wins after losing four in a row before Sunday's win against the Phoenix Suns.

Luka Doncic stats tonight vs. Spurs (Mar. 17)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic had another 10+point first quarter to begin the game against the Spurs. He had 12 in 10 minutes on 2 of 5 shots, including 1 of 3 from deep. Doncic added two rebounds, two assists, and one steal. He was 7 of 7 from the free throw line, ensuring he found ways to get on the scoreboard after struggling with his shot.

Ad

Trending

Doncic had a similar second quarter where he played more as a distributor because of the defensive coverage thrown at him. The Spurs blitzed him in nearly every trip down the floor, making it difficult for him to his shots. Nevertheless, it made Doncic's job as a playmaker much simpler after he drew two defenders on the ball.

Doncic finished the first half with 16 points despite shooting 3 of 9, including 1 of 5 from 3. He went to the free throw line 11 times, making nine shots. Doncic added six rebounds and five assists and two steals. He was a +/- +11, with the Lakers leading 65-51.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback