Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform against Clippers? (March 2)

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers were back in action on Sunday night in a rematch against crosstown rivals LA Clippers. The Lakers bested the Clippers 106-102 on Friday night at Crypto.com, with Doncic finishing with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Doncic has struggled with his shot, especially from beyond the arc, since the Lakers acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks last month. He played full minutes and was not on a minutes restriction, which is a great sign for the purple and gold heading into the final stretch of the season.

For Sunday's game, Doncic was joined in the starting lineup by Gabe Vincent, Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. But how did "Luka Magic" perform tonight against the Clippers?

Here are Luka Doncic's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Luka Doncic 12 4 3 1 0 4 1 16:38 4-8 3-7 1-3 +16

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

