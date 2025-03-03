  • home icon
  • Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform against Clippers? (March 2)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Mar 03, 2025 03:39 GMT
Luka Doncic Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers were back in action on Sunday night in a rematch against crosstown rivals LA Clippers. The Lakers bested the Clippers 106-102 on Friday night at Crypto.com, with Doncic finishing with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Doncic has struggled with his shot, especially from beyond the arc, since the Lakers acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks last month. He played full minutes and was not on a minutes restriction, which is a great sign for the purple and gold heading into the final stretch of the season.

For Sunday's game, Doncic was joined in the starting lineup by Gabe Vincent, Dorian Finney-Smith, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. But how did "Luka Magic" perform tonight against the Clippers?

Here are Luka Doncic's stats in the first half:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Luka Doncic1243104116:384-83-71-3+16
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
