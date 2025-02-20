  • home icon
  • Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform against the Hornets? (Feb. 19) 

Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform against the Hornets? (Feb. 19) 

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 20, 2025 03:36 GMT
Luka Doncic Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)
Luka Doncic Stats Tonight. (Photo: IMAGN)

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers hosted the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday in the only NBA game of the night. The two teams were set to face at the Crypto.com Arena in January, but the Los Angeles wildfires postponed it indefinitely. Now, they had to restart the season earlier than the rest of the league.

The Lakers had their six-game winning streak snapped by the Utah Jazz in their final game before the All-Star break. Doncic has played two games in purple and gold, averaging 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He's shooting just 40.7 from the field, including 26.7% from beyond the arc.

So how did "Luka Magic" perform against the Hornets?

Here are Luka Doncic's stats in the first quarter:

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Luka Doncic242005107:511-30-10-0+2
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

