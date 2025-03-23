Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform in return game vs Bulls? (Mar. 22)

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing the previous game because of ankle issues and started hot, helping the Lakers stay within striking distance of the visiting Chicago Bulls, trailing 65-62 at halftime.

The Slovenian sensation played 18 minutes, 28 seconds, and had 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range, along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Below are Luka Doncic's stats tonight against the Chicago Bulls:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-PT FG FT TO +/- Luka Doncic 29 7 2 0 0 9-14 7-10 4-4 5 +7

Against the Bulls, the Lakers (43-26) were looking to return to the win column after seeing their three-game winning streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

This article is to be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

