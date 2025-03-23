  • home icon
  • Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform in return game vs Bulls? (Mar. 22)

By Mike Murillo
Modified Mar 23, 2025 03:44 GMT
Luka Doncic stats against Chicago Bulls

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing the previous game because of ankle issues and started hot, helping the Lakers stay within striking distance of the visiting Chicago Bulls, trailing 65-62 at halftime.

The Slovenian sensation played 18 minutes, 28 seconds, and had 29 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 7-of-10 from 3-point range, along with seven rebounds and two assists.

Below are Luka Doncic's stats tonight against the Chicago Bulls:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKFG3-PT FGFTTO+/-
Luka Doncic2972009-147-104-45+7
Against the Bulls, the Lakers (43-26) were looking to return to the win column after seeing their three-game winning streak snapped by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

This article is to be updated upon the conclusion of the game.

