  Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did Lakers superstar perform against Thunder? (April 8)

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 09, 2025 02:34 GMT
Luka Doncic stats for April 8 vs. Thunder. (Photo: IMAGN)
Luka Doncic has adjusted to life with the LA Lakers, helping the historic franchise make the playoffs and possibly finish the regular season as the third seed. Doncic has been magnificent for the purple and gold, averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 25 games.

The Lakers faced the OKC Thunder on Tuesday in a rematch of Sunday's contest at the Paycom Center. Doncic had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists in their 126-99 win versus the best team in the NBA. It was a statement win for the Lakers ahead of a potential championship run.

But how did "Luka Magic" perform against the Thunder in their second consecutive meeting? He finished with 23 points, three rebounds and five assists. His night ended prematurely midway through the fourth quarter when he got ejected from the game.

Here are Luka Doncic's stats for the game.

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Luka Doncic2335013131:007-153-76-7+6
How did Luka Doncic perform against the Thunder?

Luka Doncic had a pretty solid night for the LA Lakers in their 136-120 loss to the OKC Thunder. Doncic had 11 points in the first quarter as the Lakers were neck-and-neck with the hosts. He added five points in the second quarter, but the Lakers were down 80-72 at the half.

In the third quarter, Doncic scored five more points to bring his tally to 21 heading into the final period. He was called for a technical foul at around the four-minute mark in the third after arguing with an official. That same official called another technical foul with 7:40 left in the game.

Doncic was taunting a fan when the official possibly thought he was talking to him. LeBron James and other Lakers players argued that the Slovenian star wasn't directing bad words at him but to a trash-talking spectator. Still, the call was rescinded as Doncic spent the rest of the night in the locker room.

Luka Doncic set for Dallas return

For the first time since his shocking trade in early February, Luka Doncic returns to Dallas on April 9 to take on his former team. Doncic will likely get a rousing ovation from the American Airlines Center crowd that has been critical of the Mavericks franchise for sending him to the Lakers.

“Luka Magic” spent six and a half seasons in a Dallas uniform, turning the franchise around and helping them reach the 2024 NBA Finals. However, the organization inexplicably traded him to the Lakers on Feb. 2 in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a first-round pick.

It was an absurd deal that many questioned, putting Mavs general manager Nico Harrison and owner Patrick Dumont on blast. To add salt to the wound, Kyrie Irving suffered a devastating knee injury carrying the load and minutes that Doncic left since Davis got injured in his Mavs debut.

It will be interesting to see if “The Don” gets a video package from the Mavericks organization, given how terrible the reception has been, especially with the rumored reasons why it happened.

