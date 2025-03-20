Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did the Lakers superstar fare against Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets (Mar. 19)

On Wednesday, Luka Doncic erupted for 25 points in the LA Lakers' dominant 73-59 first-half display over the Denver Nuggets at the Crypto.com Arena. Playing without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the visitors were thoroughly outplayed by the Purple and Gold on both ends of the floor.

Doncic started by assisting Jaxson Hayes as LA drew first blood. Later, he went on a shooting spree, making 25 of the Lakers' 73 points. He shot 8-14 from the field and 6-8 from the deep, with three rebounds and four assists. The Lakers beat the Nuggets on 3-point shooting, 63.2% to 38.5% to gain a solid lead.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback