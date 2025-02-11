Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' new running mate fare in Lakers debut? (Feb. 10)

Luka Doncic made his highly anticipated debut in a Lakers jersey next to LeBron James on Monday against the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Doncic, who played on a minutes restriction, started alongside James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Playing for the first time since Christmas Day, Doncic took his time to settle down.

The Slovenian's first stint of five minutes was eventful, as he grabbed his first assist and points in that span. He hit Jaxson Hayes on his first possession on the ball for a lob dunk assist. Doncic missed his first attempt from 3 but cashed in his next to embark on his tenure as a Laker.

Doncic had a couple of more minutes and added to his points tally on a putback attempt on the offensive glass. He played 6:56 minutes in his first quarter shift, tallying five points, one rebound, one assist and one turnover on 2 of 3 shots (one 3).

