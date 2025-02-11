  • home icon
  • Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did LeBron James' new running mate fare in Lakers debut? (Feb. 10)

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 11, 2025 04:01 GMT
Luka Doncic made his highly anticipated debut in a Lakers jersey next to LeBron James on Monday against the Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Doncic, who played on a minutes restriction, started alongside James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes. Playing for the first time since Christmas Day, Doncic took his time to settle down.

The Slovenian's first stint of five minutes was eventful, as he grabbed his first assist and points in that span. He hit Jaxson Hayes on his first possession on the ball for a lob dunk assist. Doncic missed his first attempt from 3 but cashed in his next to embark on his tenure as a Laker.

Doncic had a couple of more minutes and added to his points tally on a putback attempt on the offensive glass. He played 6:56 minutes in his first quarter shift, tallying five points, one rebound, one assist and one turnover on 2 of 3 shots (one 3).

This is a live article

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

