Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did the new Lakers superstar fare in 2nd game for LA? (Feb. 12)

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers squared off against the Utah Jazz for the second time in three days on Wednesday, following a commanding 132-113 victory in the former Dallas Mavericks star’s debut with his new squad on Monday.

Doncic came out more aggressive and decisive from the opening tip. Though he missed his first three shots, he got on the board midway through the first quarter with a layup off an assist from LeBron James.

He later added an alley-oop to Jaxson Hayes and knocked down a 3-pointer before heading to the bench for a breather.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Slovenian star maintained his assertiveness in the second quarter, increasing his total to 13 points — the highest first-half tally among the Lakers. He also contributed two assists and two rebounds before intermission.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Below are Luka Doncic’s complete stats.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Luka Doncic 15:11 13 2 2 5 10 50.0 2 5 40.0 1 3 33.3 0 2 1 1 3 0 -4

James and Rui Hachimura each posted 12 points for the Lakers, who found themselves trailing 64-56 at halftime.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 17 first-half points, while Jordan Clarkson and John Collins chipped in 10 apiece.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback