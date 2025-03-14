Luka Doncic status vs Nuggets: Lakers star immediately announces latest on availability against Nikola Jokic (Mar. 14)

Lakers star Luka Doncic's status for Friday's back-to-back against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets is up in the air. The five-time NBA All-Star announced the latest on his availability for this matchup immediately after Thursday's 126-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Doncic dropped 45 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes.

He was questionable before that game, citing right ankle soreness. Doncic still played his usual minutes, which may jeopardize his availability against Denver. Here's what he told reporters:

"We'll see. We'll see on that one."

Doncic has played nine consecutive games, including one back-to-back for the Lakers. He's managed his left calf injury, a back injury and an ankle issue in that stretch. It won't be surprising if he's held back from Friday's contest with LA playing five more times over the next seven days.

The Lakers are already shorthanded with LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes out. The trio is day-to-day and unavailable against Denver after returning to LA for rest and recovery.

Luka Doncic stats vs. Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic has played 20 games against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 27.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists and 1.9 steals, shooting on 44/33/74 splits. Doncic had a breakout game with the Lakers when he last faced the Nuggets on Feb. 22. He tallied 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, leading the Lakers to a 123-100 win.

The Lakers snapped a five-game regular season losing streak against their West rivals. LA's hopes of winning against Denver again rely on Doncic's shoulders. He was decisive then and will be decisive again if he plays on Friday and dominates the matchup like last time.

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game?

NBA TV will nationally televise the LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets game. Spectrum SportsNet and Altitude will provide local coverage in LA and Denver. Fans without cable TV access and abroad can catch live action online via NBA League Pass. The game will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET.

