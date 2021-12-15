Luka Doncic update: Dallas Mavericks star ruled out of game vs the LA Lakers; Here’s what we know so far

After a solid start, the Dallas Mavericks have begun to slide in the Western Conference. Dallas (14-13) has won just four of its past 10 games, sitting seventh in the conference.

When Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been on the floor, he's put together some impressive performances. Doncic is one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the NBA today, and he's the reason the Mavs are a tough team for any opponent. Doncic has missed the last two games while dealing with what the team called "left ankle soreness."

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, it looks as if Doncic will be out again for Wednesday night's home game against the LA Lakers (15-13).

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine Marc Stein @TheSteinLine The Mavericks now say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be out Wednesday against the Lakers. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… The Mavericks now say Luka Dončić (left ankle soreness) will be out Wednesday against the Lakers. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… It will be the seventh game this season and third in a row missed for Dončić ... with three full off days after that before Dallas plays again Sunday against Minnesota. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s… It will be the seventh game this season and third in a row missed for Dončić ... with three full off days after that before Dallas plays again Sunday against Minnesota. twitter.com/TheSteinLine/s…

Doncic has been dealing with ankle soreness and has said his conditioning isn't where he needs it.

The Mavericks are going to need their superstar healthy and fit if they want to have a chance to make noise in the Western Conference, so the team could just be simply playing it safe with Doncic moving forward.

Although the Mavericks are currently on a two-game winning streak, even with Doncic sidelined, the schedule is going to get more challenging.

After Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Mavericks play six of their next eight games on the road.

They have back-to-back showdowns against the 12-15 Minnesota Timberwolves (in Minneapolis on Sunday and in Dallas on Dec. 21). Those games are followed by a Dec. 23 home game against the Milwaukee Bucks (18-11) and a Christmas game on the road against the Utah Jazz (19-7).

Four more road dates, all against struggling teams, follow: at the Portland Trail Blazers (11-16) on Dec. 27, at the Sacramento Kings (11-17) on Dec. 29 and 31 and at the OKC Thunder (8-18) on Jan. 2.

Wednesday will be the seventh game Doncic has missed this year, and his status moving forward is going to be something to monitor closely. The Mavs lost the first four games without him before winning the past two. However, the two wins came against the lowly Thunder and the Charlotte Hornets (15-15), who have had a slew of players sidelined with health and safety protocols.

Doncic has been productive when he's played, even if he's not fully fit. Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Doncic has also struggled from outside this year, as he's shooting just 32.6% from 3-point range.

If Dallas wants to prevent a slide in the standings, they are going to need Doncic to get healthy in a hurry.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein