Luka Doncic vs Mike Conley NBA Playoffs Stats, Records and More Explored

The 2024 Western Conference finals have arrived and it's between Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks and Mike Conley's Minnesota Timberwolves. This year's postseason has been an exhilarating watch for any basketball fan. Filled with fierce competition left and right, the playoffs are now just down to four teams all fighting for the NBA championship.

Compared to the last time the two guards met in the postseason, their teams have changed since. Conley is no longer playing for the Utah Jazz.

With an opportunity to reach the NBA Finals, this head-to-head point guard matchup will be an interesting watch, considering their varying styles in playmaking and shotmaking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luka Doncic vs. Mike Conley: NBA Playoffs Stats and Record

Ahead of Game 1 tonight, here's a look at the overall numbers and head-to-head stats comparison between Mike Conley and Luka Doncic in the NBA Playoffs.

Overall stats and record comparison:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT FG% FT% W/L Luka Doncic 28.7 8.7 8.3 1.2 0.5 4.0 47.0% 34.7% 74.7% 19/20 Mike Conley 14.4 3.0 5.7 1.4 0.2 1.9 43.9% 38.7% 82.3% 44/43

Head-to-head stats comparison

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG% 3-PT FG% FT% W/L Luka Doncic 29.0 10.7 5.7 1.3 1.0 4.0 46.9% 36.7% 80.0% 2/1 Mike Conley 7.0 2.3 5.7 0.3 0.3 1.7 27.3% 13.9% 72.2% 1/2

Luka Doncic vs. Mike Conley NBA Playoffs careers summarised

Luka Doncic

Doncic, a five-time NBA All-Star, has been to the postseason four times in his six seasons in the league. Doncic's postseason performance is consistent with his regular-season performance, ranging from spectacular shotmaking to exceptional playmaking.

This year marked the second time he reached the Western Conference finals after getting past the LA Clippers and the OKC Thunder. The last time he was in the third round of the NBA Playoffs, he ended up losing in five games to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

This year's postseason run has been different for Doncic with the pieces around him. From an All-Star-caliber shotmaker in Kyrie Irving to a floor spacer in PJ Washington, Doncic's Mavericks unit feels like a complete team compared to past seasons.

Dallas's seventh offensive rating (116.1) in this year's playoffs will be further tested by the number-one-ranked defense of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mike Conley

Playing in his 11th NBA Playoffs, Conley is best known for being a stable presence in a roster. Playing alongside two young stars requires a vital presence to keep them composed for the pressure that comes with the postseason atmosphere.

Aside from his consistent playmaking, the team relies on Conley during slow offensive possessions. Despite having Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns on the roster, having a consistent shooter from beyond the arc helps to spread out the offense.

Additionally, Conley's defense will be tested immensely as he will be going up against one of the most elite scorers in the league today.