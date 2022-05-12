"They're going to rue the day they mocked my large, adult Slovenian son" - Nick Wright goes after Phoenix Suns star duo for being unprofessional towards Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks have been up and down throughout the NBA playoffs. On some days, they show signs of offensive prowess and a complete lack of it on others. After going down 2-0 in the Western Conference semifinals against the Phoenix Suns, they were impressive at home and evened the series at two wins apiece.

Game 5 started much like their previous games, trading buckets early as the game remained close until the second half started. The Suns went on a 17-0 run early in the third quarter. The Mavericks were subsequently blown out 110-80 and will face elimination in Game 6 at home on Thursday.

"I'm not worried. The Mavs are going to win in 7. I'm not worried, I'm angry. These Suns have become quite the unlikable bunch. They're going to rue the day they mocked my large, adult Slovenian son." — Nick, how worried are you after a 30-pt Game 5 blowout loss?"I'm not worried. The Mavs are going to win in 7. I'm not worried, I'm angry. These Suns have become quite the unlikable bunch. They're going to rue the day they mocked my large, adult Slovenian son." — @getnickwright Nick, how worried are you after a 30-pt Game 5 blowout loss?"I'm not worried. The Mavs are going to win in 7. I'm not worried, I'm angry. These Suns have become quite the unlikable bunch. They're going to rue the day they mocked my large, adult Slovenian son." — @getnickwright https://t.co/DKJOEYpDls

Nick Wright of “First Things First” has been on Team Doncic for the playoffs and seemed unfazed as the crew broke down the Mavericks’ performance:

“Oh, I’m not worried. Listen, this thing is going to go seven. The Mavs are going to win in seven. I’m not worried. I’m angry – because the Suns have become quite the unlikeable bunch. And they’re going to rue the day they mocked my large, adult Slovenian son.”

Doncic recorded 28 points, 11 rebounds and just two assists in 35 minutes. The Mavericks, as a unit, scored only 14 points in the third quarter – when things went sideways for them – with Doncic scoring six. The Mavericks turned the ball over 12 times in just the third quarter – struggling to find a break.

NBA History @NBAHistory Luka Doncic is the 1st player in NBA Playoff History with 650+ Points 150+ Rebounds and 150+ Assists through their first 20 Playoff games. #NBA75 Luka Doncic is the 1st player in NBA Playoff History with 650+ Points 150+ Rebounds and 150+ Assists through their first 20 Playoff games. #NBA75 https://t.co/0rCCtOgnj3

However, Wright feels the Mavericks are still in the series – as long as they keep their offensive output high enough to counter the Suns’ versatility:

“Phoenix is too talented and has too much of a discrepancy as far as player ability – one through eight – for you to get down double-digits like that on the road. And Dallas is simply not going to be able to overcome that.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks need to set the pace early in Game 6

The Phoenix Suns were the strongest team during the regular season and are playing with a chip on their shoulder after losing in the NBA Finals last season. The team is a versatile bunch and has displayed its all-around strength on multiple occasions throughout the season, including the playoffs.

However, Luka Doncic’s offensive ability has proven to be a threat anytime – if they let him get into a rhythm. In Games 3 and 4, as the Mavericks played at home, they were able to build a lead early in the first quarter and hold it till the end – not letting up on the offensive end.

Luka Doncic a Chris Paul Luka Doncic a Chris Paul 🎮https://t.co/VugZDSw8iE

Nick Wright indicated that the Mavericks need to keep the offense coming, saying:

“They won Game 3 and Game 4 by never trailing after early first quarter. So, the idea that Dallas was going to execute some 15-point second-half comeback – they don’t have the horses for that. So, I’m not worried.”

Doncic has set the pace for the Mavericks offense and has averaged 32.0 points per game in the series. A similar effort from him, along with a sizeable contribution from Jalen Brunson, will be the bare minimum the Mavericks will require. Reggie Bullock and Davis Bertans should look to be more aggressive in Game 6, in terms of converting from deep and contributing on the defense as well.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein