"Luka is so freaking slow and you're like, 'Why can't they stop that?'" - Robert Horry explains why defenders are having trouble stopping Luka Doncic, compares him to Larry Bird

Luka Doncic is one of the best players in the NBA today. Despite not being a speedster on the court, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is still nearly unstoppable. Due to being a slow player, Robert Horry has compared Doncic to the legendary Larry Bird.

Horry was a guest on a recent episode of "The Byron Scott Podcast." The two former LA Lakers players discussed Doncic and his foot speed. They ended up comparing him to Bird, who won three championships with the Boston Celtics. Bird was better known for his skills and basketball IQ than his athleticism.

"You look at Bird and said, 'Man, I could've stopped him because he's slow,'" Horry said. "Someone like Luka now. If you watch Luka, Luka is so freaking slow and you're like, 'Why can't they stop that?' When you're crafty and you know how to play, that's all you need."

Scott chimed in and said that Bird might be faster than Doncic. The three-time champion believes that the Celtics legend is a sprinter compared to the young Mavericks superstar.

"Yeah, I think Bird is fast compared to Luka," Scott said. "I see Luka, he's going slow as hell and he'll get by you. But Larry probably looked like a f***ing sprinter compared to the way Luka plays."

Doncic won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was named an All-Star for the next three seasons. He has also earned three All-NBA First Team nods already and could be an MVP candidate next season.

The Slovenian star led the Mavericks to their most successful season since winning a championship in 2011. Doncic carried Dallas to the Western Conference finals last season. The most impressive part of their run was eliminating the Phoenix Suns, the team with the best record in the NBA, in the second round.

Could Luka Doncic win the MVP next season?

Their have only been four players who won the MVP award at the age of 24. They are Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dave Cowens. Former NBA player and current ESPN analyst Matt Barnes believes that Luka Doncic is on the same path.

Barnes picked Doncic to win the MVP next season. He pointed out that the Mavericks superstar will be coming into next season in shape unlike the previous years. Conditioning has been a problem for Doncic, especially after the offseason.

However, Doncic has remained in excellent shape this summer as he prepares to lead Slovenia to the 2022 EuroBasket. Once the tournament is over, he will have about a week off or two before the start of training camp.

"I'm gonna take a step back and go with the youth," Barnes said. "I'm gonna go with Luka. Luka to me has continued to improve every year. He's gotten his team a little bit further each year. The deciding factor is that he's coming in shape like we've never seen Luka."

