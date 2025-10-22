"Luka is Incredible, But Bron is Bron": Draymond Green Drops Honest Reaction on LeBron James Sitting in "Phil Jackson" Chair

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green unleashed a friendly jab at LA Lakers star LeBron James after their teams clashed to open the 2025-2026 NBA regular season. Talking to the media after the Warriors took down the Lakers, 119-109, in the season opener. Green expressed his honest reaction to James' age, likening him to coaching great Phil Jackson.“LeBron’s old a** was over there in his Phil Jackson chair,&quot; Green quipped. James missed the game due to sciatica, an injury that is expected to sideline him for three to four weeks. According to Green, he felt odd seeing James sit on the sidelines for the opening game after years of seeing him lead his teams in their battles against the Warriors. “The battles that we’ve had over the years, you look forward to those,&quot; Green said. &quot;So it’s odd. He doesn’t miss many games, let alone in a season opener. So, it’s really odd not seeing him out there, looking over, and he’s sitting in street clothes. But that’s also why you go and get a Luka Doncic. He’s a 1A, too.”Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 43 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists, albeit for naught as the Warriors leaned on Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Green. James had faced the Warriors in four straight NBA Finals from 2015 and 2018. The two have since developed a friendship through their battles on the court. James is the league's oldest player at 40 years. He is also playing in his 23rd NBA season, the most for any player ever. Draymond Green wishes LeBron James a speedy recovery from his injuryDraymond Green has wished LeBron James well as he recovers from his injury in the first month of the new season. In the same press conference, Green explained how hard it may be to recover from such an injury. “I’ve lived that,” he said. “Wishing him a speedy recovery, but the thing about it is, there’s no real timetable. You just kind of have to go and go and see how far you can push it and see how much further you can push it. It’s a crappy injury, so definitely wishing him a speedy recovery.”The Warriors will next face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Oct. 23, for the second game of the season. Meanwhile, the Lakers will have the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24.