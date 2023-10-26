"Luka Is a BAD man": Luka Doncic's dagger that spoiled Victor Wembanyama's debut has NBA fans in overdrive mode

Luka Doncic has already made several big shots against the San Antonio Spurs since he came into the NBA in 2018. There has not been a rivalry between the Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks since San Antonio began their rebuild and “Luka Legend” arrived. On Thursday night, in the Mavs-Spurs season opener, Doncic added to his lore with yet another crucial basket. The All-Star point guard’s 3-pointer late in the game ensured Dallas won its first game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

After Kyrie Irving missed a 3-pointer with Victor Wembanyama all over him, Mavericks rookie Dereck Lively II grabbed the offensive rebound. Lively passed the ball back out to Doncic who would nail the dagger triple with 28.9 seconds left in the game.

Following the shot, basketball fans reacted on X, formerly Twitter:

Luka Doncic has been a “bad man” against the San Antonio Spurs over the last four years. Before tonight’s heartbreaking 3-pointer, Doncic hurt the Spurs back in January.

“Luka Legend” had 51 points against San Antonio on January 1, 2023. The Mavericks needed every single one of his points to come out with the win. Despite Doncic’s sizzling form, the Spurs refused to quit and eventually cut the lead to a point with 20.2 seconds left in the game.

Jeremy Sochan’s missed layup forced the San Antonio Spurs to foul Doncic who made two crucial big free throws. Without the four-time All-NBA guard still about to peak, San Antonio could still have many more games where the Slovenian will break their hearts.

The game was supposed to be the coming out party of Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama. While "Wemby" struggled with foul trouble, Luka Doncic San Antonio what it takes to be a superstar on the big stage.

Luka Doncic opens the 2023-24 NBA season with a triple-double

Many expect Luka Doncic to be one of the MVP contenders this season. He had a fast start last season as well but faded due to injuries. The Dallas Mavericks’ tailspin after the February trade deadline also torpedoed Doncic’s chances of winning the Michael Jordan Trophy.

Dallas retooled the roster in the offseason to give Doncic and Kyrie Irving a better supporting cast. Dereck Lively II, the rookie, could prove to be a big part of the rotation with his defense, hustle and rebounding.

With a better lineup, Luka Doncic could sustain his form throughout the season. The Slovenian has been busy, leading his country in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. He hasn’t slackened with a dominating display in the Dallas Mavericks’ first game of the season.

Doncic finished with 33 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. The NBA will be in trouble if he can sustain this pace.