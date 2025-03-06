"Luka knew it" - Lakers fans react as Knicks' $220,441,984 All-Star returns from 'personal' absence to face LeBron James and Co. 

Karl-Anthony Towns will return to face the LA Lakers from a one-game absence when the New York Knicks visit Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. Towns missed Tuesday's showdown against the Golden State Warriors, citing personal reasons. The All-Star's return faced heavy scrutiny from the Lakers fans following Luka Doncic's comments about it after Sunday's contest against the Clippers.

"I think so," said Doncic when asked if players game-rest to play the Lakers. "I didn’t believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time, then they play against the Lakers … So I think that’s normal [now]."

Unlike other potential players, the $220,441,984 star wasn't injured. However, it didn't stop Lakers Twitter from pointing out how it has been a common trend about matchups against LeBron James and Co.

Here's what reporter Dan Woike wrote, albeit as a joke:

"Luka knew it!"

One fan said:

"They say Lakers fans delusional tho"

Another added:

"People don’t believe us when we say dudes will miss games just to rest up for the Lakers or will return from injury just in time. We are everybody’s game 7"

One fan shared a post, revisiting how Jalen Johnson game-rested for the Lakers:

Another wrote:

"Karl-Anthony Towns (Game 7) available to play on Thursday."

One fan posted:

Karl-Anthony Towns' 'personal' absence before Lakers game could be linked to girlfriend Jordyn Woods' tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns could be dealing with something significant, forcing him to miss Tuesday's clash against the Golden State Warriors. On Tuesday, his girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, shared a cryptic post on X, saying:

"F**k cancer"

It's unclear who is dealing with the disease, as neither has commented about this post since.

The Knicks will be glad that Karl-Anthony Towns has momentarily dealt with this personal issue and is ready to face the in-form Lakers, who are on a seven-game winning streak and are the hottest team in all of the NBA right now.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James have been firing on all cylinders, while Austin Reaves is probable to return after missing the last two games, making Towns' presence critical for this matchup.

