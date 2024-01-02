"Luka and Kyrie just don't work": NBA fans diss Dallas Mavericks' star duo after 37-point blowout loss to lowly Jazz

After missing 12 games due to an injured right heel, Kyrie Irving made his Dallas Mavericks return on Monday night against the Utah Jazz. Jason Kidd, the coach of the Mavericks, had said that Irving won't have any minutes restricted. The 31-year-old star is averaging 23 points and five assists through 17 games this season. He has had trouble staying fit, missing 16 games thus far because of different ailments.

Despite suffering from a quad injury, Luka Doncic played for the Mavericks against the Jazz.

The Mavericks faced a whopping 37-point defeat against Jazz, 127-90. Dallas fans were unhappy about it and shared their opinions on the missing chemistry between Irving and Doncic.

"Alright bruh Luka and Kyrie just don’t work I’ll admit it," a fan wrote on X.

Irving and Doncic combined for 33 points and 18 assists. Given they're both returning from injuries, there are questions about whether they can co-exist and succeed in the playoffs with their style of play.

Why Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have not been as successful

Kyrie Irving's trade to the Dallas Mavericks has not resulted in the expected success, and several factors may be contributing to this. Despite the initial excitement surrounding the partnership between Irving and Luka Doncic, the team has struggled. Their offense has heavily relied upon the two as both are isolation scorers, with less involvement of other players.

They failed to make it to the playoffs last year as they famously gave up the game at home during the play-in. Doncic's candid frustration with the team's performance and his own experience on the court have raised concerns about the impact of various factors, including off-court issues, chemistry, and rhythm.

The impact of injuries on both players is also a concern. Both Irving and Doncic have dealt with numerous injuries, raising questions about their availability and ability to develop their on-court chemistry.

Additionally, the adjustment period for two ball-dominant players like Irving and Doncic to find a cohesive playing style and rhythm may be contributing to the team's struggles.

The absence of a secondary ball-handler following Jalen Brunson's departure and the subsequent role adjustment for Irving within the team have also been cited as factors affecting the duo's success.