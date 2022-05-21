 "Luka: Larry Bird on offense, Big Bird on defense!" - Skip Bayless with no love for Luka Doncic after Dallas fall 0-2 in the series vs Dubs, says, "Luka attacked Wiggins; Wiggins keeps attacking Luka!"

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless again mocked Luka Doncic's comparisons to Larry Bird during the Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors Western Conference finals Game 2 contest. Doncic had a big night offensively, especially in the first half.

Bayless gave the Slovenian All-Star his flowers for his production on the offensive end as he got the better of Andrew Wiggins for most of the first half. However, Doncic struggled defensively against the Warriors forward as well.

"Luka attacked Wiggins. Wiggins keeps attacking Luka. Luka: Larry Bird on offense, Big Bird on defense."

Luka Doncic's defense has come under immense scrutiny during the 2022 NBA Playoffs. He has often been targeted by the opposition offensively, and that has also been the case in the Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors conference finals series.

Dallas Mavericks lose Game 2 to Golden State Warriors despite Luka Doncic's 42-point outing

Luka Doncic bounced back with a superb 42-point outing in Game 2 against the Golden State Warriors. He scored only 18 in the previous encounter but managed to match that total in the first quarter on Friday.

TOUGH L Luka Doncic tonight:42 Points8 Assists5 Rebounds3 Steals52% FG5/10 3PMTOUGH L https://t.co/JBGUS2hzUM

He added six more in the second quarter to enter halftime with 24 points. The Dallas Mavericks had a 72-58 lead at the break. They played brilliantly, knocking down 15 three-pointers across the first two quarters.

Jason Kidd's men couldn't hold on to their advantage, though. The Golden State Warriors completely turned the tie in their favor by winning the third quarter 25-13. Golden State eventually won the tie 126-117, successfully protecting home court in Games 1 and 2.

Steve Kerr was spot on with his adjustments, while the Mavericks surprisingly altered their game-plan by attacking Kevon Looney offensively.

Along with Andrew Wiggins, Looney was the best defensive player for the Dubs last game, and he managed to do an excellent job in Game 2 as well. The center scored 21 points and 12 rebounds on the night. Looney had the third-best defensive rating (101.5) on the Warriors during the game.

Meanwhile, third-year guard Jordan Poole had a monster performance in the second half as he led the Warriors fightback with Steph Curry and Draymond Green on the bench for an extended period. Poole scored 16 across the last two quarters, taking just seven attempts. He had 12 in the fourth quarter alone.

Talisman Steph Curry continued to dominate down the stretch as he bagged ten points in the final frame of the night, shooting four of four from the floor. He leads the 2022 NBA playoffs in points while ranking a lowly 33rd in minutes. Curry has shot on 57/33/90 splits during the fourth quarter this postseason.

