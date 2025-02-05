"Luka love bronny already": Fans react as LeBron James' son Bronny James appears to argue with fan while Luka Doncic smiles

Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, sat beside Luka Doncic at the end of the LA Lakers bench on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. The Slovenian, who is still recovering from a calf injury, arrived on Tuesday from Dallas following the Anthony Davis trade. Doncic could only smile as the Lakers rookie seemingly had an argument with a fan inside the Intuit Dome.

Fans promptly reacted to the scene:

“Luka love bronny already lol”

One fan said:

“Let Luka adjust and get comfortable he’ll be alright”

Another fan added:

“Did they just become best friends!?”

@memorization02 commented:

“Bros barely 20 laughing and chopping it up with Luka on the bench”

@og_yungdilly continued:

“Luka loves LA bruh”

Luka Doncic loves to go back and forth with fans, particularly on the road. On Tuesday, he was content to sit and watch Bronny James, seemingly responding to a fan. Doncic and James Jr. might have more time to sit together as the superstar guard works his way back from injury.

Luka Doncic will reportedly begin 5-on-5 drills on Wednesday. Per Jovan Buha, he is on a “return-to-play” play and is considered day-to-day. He might have more days sitting at the end of the bench while cheering for his new team.

The LA Lakers rout the LA Clippers without Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic hasn’t played yet and the LA Lakers continue to impress on a six-game road trip. On Tuesday against the LA Clippers, the five-time All-NBA star sat at the end of the bench, content to play cheerleader. The Lakers entered the fourth quarter leading 98-75.

Unsurprisingly, LeBron James carried the team to a big lead. He already had 25 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals before the start of the final quarter. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves combined for 40 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help LA to a 122-97 win.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Luka Doncic’s former Dallas Mavericks teammate, will likely go to the bench once the superstar point guard is ready to play. DFS had seven points, four rebounds and stellar defense on Kawhi Leonard on Tuesday. The Lakers could finish their road swing with a 5-1 record.

