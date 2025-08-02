  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • "Luka MVP next year" - NBA fans react to Luka Doncic committing to Lakers on 3-year $165 million deal

"Luka MVP next year" - NBA fans react to Luka Doncic committing to Lakers on 3-year $165 million deal

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 02, 2025 17:43 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA fans react to Luka Doncic committing to Lakers on 3-year $165 million deal. (Imaage Source: Imagn)

It is a good day for LA Lakers fans as Luka Doncic has committed to staying in Los Angeles for the next three years. On Saturday, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Doncic had signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the Purple and Gold.

Ad

The Slovenian international arrived in L.A. in February in a move that left the basketball world stunned, as the Mavs traded their five-time All-Star for Anthony Davis. The trade allowed the Lakers to secure a generational talent who can potentially carry the franchise for the next decade.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans swarmed social media with their opinions as Doncic secured the max extension. One fan made a bold prediction on the Slovenian international winning the MVP award next year.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Let’s gooo. Luka in shape is about to be a problem for the nba. Luka MVP NEXT YEAR."
Ad
"Luka's money game strong," another fan said.
"He’s so winning MVP next year," another fan said.
"A new era in LA has begun. Welcome to the Luka show!" another fan said.

Another fan predicted that Doncic was bringing in a championship.

"Bro is ready to bring the championship to lakers," the fan commented.
"Luka's Lakers adventure begins," another fan said.
Ad

Luka Doncic had a great showing in Lakers colors last season despite joining the squad mid-season. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game on 45.0% shooting from the field.

Rob Pelinka showers praise on Luka Doncic after signing him to a max extension

After the Lakers secured the future face of their franchise, Rob Pelinka showered praise on Luka Doncic in a press release. The franchise's President of Basketball Operations called the day monumental and made a bold predicament about the Slovenian international leading the franchise to future championships.

Ad
"Today is a monumental moment for our franchise. Luka Dončić’s future is with the Los Angeles Lakers,” Pelinka said. “Luka is one of the game’s most transcendent players, and his on-court dominance and passion is without compare. From the moment Luka became a Laker, there was an immediate connection and admiration between Luka and our fan base.
Ad
"Above all else, Luka will lead our franchise to pursue future championships, a goal that will forever define the Lakers."

According to Charania, Luka Doncic's contract gives him a player option for the 2028-29 season. While Doncic's new max extension is good news for LA fans, it also casts a shadow on LeBron James' future in the franchise. However, the Slovenian international has recently expressed his desire to see his teammate retire in Purple and Gold colors.

About the author
Avi Shravan

Avi Shravan

Twitter icon

Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.

Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.

Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications