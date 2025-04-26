"Luka pouting got him dunked on": Internet on overdrive as Anthony Edwards dunks over Luka Doncic in Game 3

Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic have been dueling for two straight postseasons now and, to the delight of fans, they have engaged in eye-popping displays of skill and athleticism. The latest chapter of their back-and-forth came on Friday night, when the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the LA Lakers for Game 3 of their first-round series.

Ad

In a clip that went viral in short order, Edwards slaps the ball that Doncic had just rebounded underneath the Wolves' basket. After briefly retreating to the perimeter, Edwards drove baseline and soared above Doncic for a ferocious slam:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This show-stealing dunk got fans to post a variety of reactions on social media:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Luka pouting got him dunked on," one fan tweeted.

"Now Luka knows damn well he shoulda just got out the way when he seen Antman coming baseline instead he volunteered to be the newest member of bodies Antony Edward’s continues to catch," another fan pointed out.

"This what Ja wanted to do to Dort," another fan speculated, referring to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant attempting to dunk over OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort and getting injured in the process.

Ad

"Caught Luka sleeping," another fan observed.

"bro cleared it like he’s playing street ball," another fan said.

"That was D Wade like," another fan added.

To Doncic's credit, he had remained quite active on both ends of the floor up to that point, despite reports of the Slovenian guard dealing with a stomach bug in Game 3. Edwards, meanwhile, showed no signs of relenting, setting an example for the Timberwolves with energy and hustle.

Ad

Back in Game 1, the Wolves withstood Doncic's 37-point performance to pull off a 117-95 blowout win. The Lakers would even the series in Game 2 with a 94-85 victory.

Anthony Edwards engages Lakers fans in trash talk: "My d**k bigger than yours"

Even in a hostile environment such as Crypto.com Arena, Edwards showed no fear as Lakers fans attempted to heckle him. In another viral clip on X, the three-time All-Star engaged some members of Laker Nation in trash talk:

Ad

"My d**k bigger than yours," Edwards said in the clip.

Expand Tweet

Though the Lakers got the better of the Wolves in Game 2, Edwards got one up yet again on the purple and gold squad as he led Minnesota to a 116-104 victory in Game 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.