"Luka pouting got him dunked on": Internet on overdrive as Anthony Edwards dunks over Luka Doncic in Game 3

Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic have been dueling for two straight postseasons now and, to the delight of fans, they have engaged in eye-popping displays of skill and athleticism. The latest chapter of their back-and-forth came on Friday night, when the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the LA Lakers for Game 3 of their first-round series.
In a clip that went viral in short order, Edwards slaps the ball that Doncic had just rebounded underneath the Wolves' basket. After briefly retreating to the perimeter, Edwards drove baseline and soared above Doncic for a ferocious slam:
This show-stealing dunk got fans to post a variety of reactions on social media:
"Luka pouting got him dunked on," one fan tweeted.
"Now Luka knows damn well he shoulda just got out the way when he seen Antman coming baseline instead he volunteered to be the newest member of bodies Antony Edward’s continues to catch," another fan pointed out.
"This what Ja wanted to do to Dort," another fan speculated, referring to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant attempting to dunk over OKC Thunder guard Lu Dort and getting injured in the process.
"Caught Luka sleeping," another fan observed.
"bro cleared it like he’s playing street ball," another fan said.
"That was D Wade like," another fan added.
To Doncic's credit, he had remained quite active on both ends of the floor up to that point, despite reports of the Slovenian guard dealing with a stomach bug in Game 3. Edwards, meanwhile, showed no signs of relenting, setting an example for the Timberwolves with energy and hustle.
Back in Game 1, the Wolves withstood Doncic's 37-point performance to pull off a 117-95 blowout win. The Lakers would even the series in Game 2 with a 94-85 victory.
Anthony Edwards engages Lakers fans in trash talk: "My d**k bigger than yours"
Even in a hostile environment such as Crypto.com Arena, Edwards showed no fear as Lakers fans attempted to heckle him. In another viral clip on X, the three-time All-Star engaged some members of Laker Nation in trash talk:
"My d**k bigger than yours," Edwards said in the clip.
Though the Lakers got the better of the Wolves in Game 2, Edwards got one up yet again on the purple and gold squad as he led Minnesota to a 116-104 victory in Game 3.
