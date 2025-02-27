"Luka said, 'Mark, shut up!'" - Ex-Mavericks forward sheds light on Luka Doncic's no-nonsense response to Mark Cuban's boos

Luka Doncic made a triumphant debut against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, recording a triple-double to lead the Lakers to a 107-99 victory. The game wasn’t just action-packed — it was filled with drama, especially with former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in attendance.

Ad

On Wednesday’s episode of "Run It Back," former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons shared a lighthearted moment between Doncic and Cuban during the game. He revealed that Cuban playfully heckled Doncic every time he touched the ball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Every time Luka would touch the ball, Cuban would start booing him,” Parsons said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“At one point Luka looked over at him and literally said, 'Mark, shut up!'"

Doncic finished with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks. Though he struggled with efficiency, shooting just 6-of-17, he contributed across the board to help secure the Lakers' win.

LeBron James led the way with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Austin Reaves chipped in 20 points and five assists.

Ad

Doncic and Cuban have maintained a strong relationship, with Cuban orchestrating the Mavericks’ move to trade up in the 2018 NBA draft to land the Slovenian star.

Back in 2020, Cuban even joked that he would prioritize keeping Doncic over his marriage.

“If I had to choose between my wife and keeping Luka on the Mavs, catch me at my lawyer’s office prepping for a divorce,” Cuban told Swishline in 2020.

Ad

Cuban sold a majority stake in the Mavericks to the Adelson family for $3.5 billion three years later. As a result, Patrick Dumont took over as team governor, and Nico Harrison gained more authority as general manager.

Luka Doncic reflects on 1st game against former team

After the game, Luka Doncic admitted that playing against the Mavericks felt “different” and that he barely got any rest leading up to the matchup.

Ad

"It was just a lot of emotions and not much sleep," he said (per ESPN). "I can't even explain [it]. It was a different game. ... Sometimes I don't know what I was doing … And I'm just glad it's over, honestly."

"It's not ideal. But like I said, I'm glad this game is over. There was a lot of emotions. But we go little by little, and every day is better."

Luka Doncic will return to Dallas as an opponent for the first time on April 9, when the Lakers and Mavericks meet again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback