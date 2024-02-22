"Luka you stay on the bench": Nikola Jokic comically mocks Doncic in All-Star Game coaching antics

Nikola Jokic, one of the most entertaining personalities in the NBA, showcased his comedic side during the 2024 All-Star game. In a video shared by the Denver Nuggets on social media, the reigning Finals MVP was captured coaching his Western Conference teammates.

During the huddle, Nikola Jokic began sketching out plays, with one hilarious moment occurring when he gave a harsh instruction to Luka Doncic.

He directed the Dallas Mavericks star to remain on the sidelines.

“Luka, you stay on the bench,” Nikola Jokic said.

Throughout the entire All-Star weekend, the close friendship between Jokic and Doncic was on clear display. Both renowned as two of the best international players in the NBA, they partook in funny moments both on and off the court.

During one instance on All-Star media day, Nikola Jokic playfully surprised Doncic by sneaking up behind him and pouring water down his hoodie.

Following the All-Star game, where Doncic recorded seven points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, Jokic, who had 13 points and nine assists, jokingly teased Doncic about his performance.

"Luka's terrible. Luka's really bad for this game," Jokic said. "He's worse than me. 100 percent."

Doncic's performance notably featured a memorable shot attempt from beyond halfcourt. With just 33 seconds left in the first half and plenty of time left on the shot clock, the Slovenian star surprised everyone by launching a shot from the opposing team's 3-point line. The ball ended up hitting the backboard of the Western Conference team's basket.

Adding a humorous touch to the situation, Doncic took to Twitter during halftime to explain his unconventional shot, joking that he did it for "2-on-1 analytics."

Jokic’s coaching probably didn’t help, as the Western Conference All-Stars got whipped by their Eastern Conference counterparts, 211-186.

Nikola Jokic’s coach did not watch the All-Star weekend

Nuggets coach Michael Malone said during Tuesday’s practice he did not watch any of All-Star weekend and he’s glad he didn’t because of the underwhelming events that happened.

“I didn’t spend one minute watching anything from the All-Star weekend,” Malone said. “And I’m glad I didn’t.”

The Eastern Conference All-Stars made history as the first team to surpass 200 points in an NBA All-Star Game. Malone said he doesn’t know how the NBA can solve the lack of effort being shown during the event.

“I know the league is doing everything they can to try and make it more of a competitive game, and that wasn’t the case. So I don’t know what the league can do. You can’t force players to play hard. You can’t force players to care,” he said.

The Nuggets will face the Washington Wizards on Thursday to begin their post-All-Star break campaign.