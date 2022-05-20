“Luka did the whole Michael Jordan meme ‘and I took that personally’” - Tim MacMahon says Luka Doncic loves rubbing it in former three-point contest winner’s face after his trash talk

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has been turning heads with his impressive play in the NBA Playoffs. One of the NBA's most lethal offensive superstars, Doncic has dazzled fans with his eye-opening production on a nightly basis.

It was part of the reason the Dallas Mavericks were able to upset the Phoenix Suns in the second-round. Doncic took over in an impressive Game 7 victory on the road.

The Mavericks superstar has been playing with a ferocious mentality, which was on full display against the competitive series against Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic has never lacked confidence and he's never been afraid to let his opponents know when he's in a groove.

On a recent episode of "The Hoop Collective," ESPN NBA writer Tim MacMahon praised Doncic, saying that Luka loved the opportunity to "rub it" in the face of Booker after Dallas went on to shock the world with their series win over the Suns.

He stated:

"Hey as much as we're kind of piling on Chris Paul, not quite as rudely as Pat Bev, but Devin Booker deserves a lot of this smoke too. Devin Booker and I love his swagger.

"I love his game, he talks a lot of trash and he talked a lot of trash to Luka, he talked trash about Luka to fans, the whole Luka special thing you know Luka did the whole Michael Jordan meme and I took that personal and let me tell you Luka loved rubbing it in booker in particular's face."

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks hope to bounce back in Game 2

The Dallas Mavericks have quickly become one of the most pleasant surprises in the playoffs this year. After taking down the number one seed Phoenix Suns, the Mavericks now find themselves in the Western Conference finals.

But another brutal opponent is in the way of Doncic and the Mavericks making their way to the finals.

After a hard fought series against the Suns, Doncic and the Mavericks suffered a rude awakening in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Mavericks by a final score of 112-87. The Mavericks will need to regroup closely if they want to have a chance to slow down Golden State.

Doncic has already gone on to put forth a number of eye-opening performances throughout his career when it comes to the postseason. If Dallas wants to have a chance to give the Warriors a fight in this series, he's going to need to be magnificent once again.

Throughout the playoffs, Luka Doncic has averaged 30.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 46.4%.

