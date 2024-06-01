"Luke Kornet doesn't scare anybody": Skip Bayless comes up with bold NBA Finals prediction between Celtics and Mavs citing 3 big reasons 

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals. With the depth both teams have shown in this postseason, it is difficult to choose one over the other. However, NBA analyst Skip Bayless is choosing the Mavericks to win the NBA Finals in seven games.

According to Bayless, the Mavericks have an upper hand over the Celtics because of their deeper bench. For the Fox Sports analyst, while the Celtics do have a deeper starting lineup, the Mavericks have a deeper bench, which could make the difference in the series.

In a conversation with Keyshawn Johnson and Richael Nichols on FS1's "Undisputed", Bayless highlighted three reasons why he was picking the Mavs to win the NBA Finals:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I am gonna pick Dallas in seven games. I am going Dallas winning Game 7 at Boston. …Because come off the bench Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser …Luke Kornet from Vanderbilt University, I am like, 'No, he doesn't scare anybody'. Those three guys I just named, scrappy guys, they don’t scare anybody,” Bayless said.

Expand Tweet

Bayless also pointed out that the Celtics have been "shaky" in their home games this postseason. They lost Game 2 in both the opening round and the second round at TD Garden this postseason. Lastly, he brought up Luka Doncic's and the Mavs' unbelievable numbers through seven road game wins this postseason:

"In seven road wins for [Mavericks] this year...this team is better away from home. You can argue that this is going to be a home away from home series, but Boston has been a little shaky. In seven road wins [Luka Doncic] is shooting 43% from 3, but importantly [Mavs] have won five straight on the road, in those five games [Doncic] is shooting 48% from 3," he added.

Pritchard and Hauser have given good production from the bench for the Celtics this season. Pritchard is an excellent 3-point shooter and he has been shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Hauser is a career 42.2% shooter from the 3-point line, however, he has struggled in this postseason, shooting only 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Do Mavericks have a real chance to win 2024 NBA Finals against Celtics?

The early prediction from many NBA analysts has the Boston Celtics winning the Finals this season. Perhaps rightfully so, given the Celtics have had a historic year. They were a top-two team in defensive as well as offensive ratings this regular season.

Moreover, they have maintained a similar record in the playoffs as well. They are also arguably better than the Mavericks on both ends of the floor. On top of that, the Celtics have the most lethal starting lineup in the league, and for the Mavericks to top that would be a massive task.

Expand Tweet

However, the Mavs do have the cast to take the Celtics by surprise. So far into the postseason, the Celtics have not faced a team with such a balanced production on both ends of the floor. They are perhaps in the same situation as the Denver Nuggets, who had an easier series against the Los Angeles Lakers, but faltered against the Minnesota Timberwolves who posed excellent defense.

Moreover, the presence of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic can overwhelm the Celtics. Both Doncic and Irving are certified playoff performers and will test the Celtics’ defense throughout the series.

Who do you think will win the 2024 NBA Finals this season? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.