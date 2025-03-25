Luxury watch collector Kyle Kuzma flexes $120,000 timepiece in latest display

Some NBA players like collecting cars, and some prefer sports memorabilia. Kyle Kuzma, however, has an affinity for high-end watches.

Ad

The Milwaukee Bucks forward showed off the latest addition to his collection on Instagram on Monday, a De Bethune DB28xs Aérolite with a meteorite blue dial. The 2020 NBA champion displayed the stunning timepiece on his wrist and added a one-word caption to go with the pic:

"Gametime."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kyle Kuzma displays his latest De Bethune watch on social media. Photo Credits: Kyle Kuzma

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the "esperluxe" website, the luxury watch is listed for $120,000.

Ad

Trending

This is not Kyle Kuzma's first investment in a high-end watch. The former LA Lakers and Washington Wizards forward is a longtime collector and seems to have a fondness for Swiss brands.

It is unclear how many watches Kuzma has accumulated since making the jump to the pros, but the 29-year-old has been spotted in a Rolex, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet over the years.

For Kuzma, however, the rare and expensive timepieces are more than just an accessory. He believes that they are a solid investment that will likely only go up in value.

Ad

Speaking with Esquire in 2020, Kuzma spoke about his passion for watches and why his collection is so special to him.

"Everyone has their niche, things that are really valuable to them. That are more valuable than others. For me that has always been watches," said Kuzma. "It's an investment. It's something that if you look at it and you put a certain amount of money into, you can never lose your value." (2:40)

Ad

Ad

In the video, Kuzma showed off an Audemars Piguet Royal Offshore, a Patek Philippe Aquanaut 20th anniversary and a Patek Philippe Nautilus. The fashionable collection has something for all outfits and occasions.

NBA star Kyle Kuzma and Canadian model Winnie Harlow share pics of elaborate proposal

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

2025 is turning out to be an eventful year for NBA veteran Kyle Kuzma. In February, the forward was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly publicized multi-team trade. A few days later, Kuzma was officially engaged.

Ad

Kuzma proposed to Canadian model Winnie Harlow on Feb. 13, and the couple shared a collection of snaps from the elaborate proposal on Instagram a few days later.

In the pics, Harlow wore a stunning 8.5-carat diamond ring as the couple took some snaps on a rose-filled private jet. There is also a short clip from their Turks and Caicos villa, where Harlow was shocked to find that both families had made the trip to surprise her on their special day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback