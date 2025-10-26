"Luzempic Going Crazy" - NBA Hall of Famer Predicts Luka Doncic as MVP or 7-Foot-4 Star to Break Derrick Rose's Record

Luka Doncic of the LA Lakers is one of the early favorites to win the 2026 NBA MVP after back-to-back 40-point games. Hall of Famer Dwight Howard predicted Doncic as the possible winner, but he also pointed out the possibility of Victor Wembanyama breaking Derrick Rose's record.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Howard tweeted about his picks to win for MVP. He even gave a new nickname to Doncic, calling him 'Luzempic," a play on Luka and Ozempic due to his weight loss in the offseason.
Ozempic is a widely known medication to shed pounds, though there's no evidence that Doncic used it. He revealed in interviews over the summer that he used intermittent fasting and hired a private chef to help him lose weight.
On the other hand, Wembanyama is also off to a fantastic start for the San Antonio Spurs. The now-listed 7-foot-4 big man has a chance to become the youngest MVP in NBA history.
"Luzempic going crazy I got Luka as this year MVP or Wemby becoming the youngest MVP ever 👀," Howard tweeted.
According to ESPN Bet, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder is still the favorite to win the MVP this season. Victor Wembanyama is second, followed by Nikola Jokic and then Luka Doncic.
If the LA Lakers or San Antonio Spurs can get a Top 4 finish at the end of the regular season, Doncic or Wemby has a good shot at taking home the Michael Jordan trophy.
Luka Doncic predicted to win MVP
According to Yahoo! Sports' Kevin O'Connor, the "stars have aligned" for Luka Doncic to win his first NBA MVP award. Doncic is in the best shape of his career and has looked like the best player in the world in his first two games of the season.
O'Connor also argued that Doncic playing in the second-biggest market in the NBA will have an effect on his chances. Doncic is a superstar and has fit right into what the LA Lakers want him to be on and off the court.
The absence of LeBron James in the first month of the season could also help Doncic's case since it's a storyline to watch out for. James was more animated in the Lakers' second game of the season compared to his nonchalant reactions in the opener against the Golden State Warriors.
