Mac McClung makes his feelings absolutely clear after creating dunk contest history and taking his earnings to $310,000

For the third consecutive year, Orlando Magic guard Mac McClung left his NBA peers in awe. The high-flying G-League standout made Slam Dunk Contest history by winning the event for the third year in a row.

Once again, his athleticism and creativity wowed the audience in attendance and at home. He went out of his way to thank those who helped him out with his props and dunks during the event.

"Things like this don’t happen without standing on the shoulders of many other people. I’m very grateful! God is good," McClung said on X.

He said something similar shortly after winning the event. He made sure to thank those who helped him by letting him dunk over their cars before the contest:

“I feel like an imposter,” McClung told the media after his win. “This doesn’t happen without all the help of my friends, people were letting me use their cars to try to jump over them.”

McClung is one of the most electrifying high-flying dunkers in history. And while the money he made for winning the contest was a great incentive, he claims he did it because he just loves dunking so much:

“I think when you love something and that’s your action, then you can kind of be better at it than you usually would."

More impressively, he's made $310,000 off of winning dunk contests, whereas his NBA career earnings amount to just $132,000, so it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see him back in the All-Star weekend next year as well.

Will Mac McClung get more minutes in the NBA?

Mac McClung has become a fan favorite over the past couple of years. Nevertheless, outside of these cameos during the All-Star weekend, he has rarely gotten a chance to play actual games.

Unfortunately for him, that has also been the case again this season.

So far, he's only made one appearance for the Magic, and he was on the court for a grand total of five minutes. He's spent the bulk of his minutes playing in the G-League.

Mac McClung has also had brief stints with the LA Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers, averaging 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

