Mac McClung returns to NBA after signing a partially guaranteed deal with the Eastern Conference team

Guard Mac McClung, the 2023 Slam Dunk champion, has agreed to sign a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania. No reports on the details of the salary or the deal are there so far.

McClung will try to find a spot amidst the Magic’s bench rotation. The team has a lot of depth at the position, and McClung will look to work hard to get playing time. The super-athletic player may get a role in the offense of the Magic.

The guard has returned to the NBA after playing in the G League. Last season, he was on a two-way deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and spent most of the season with their G-League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

McClung’s NBA career

McClung went undrafted after coming out in 2021. He played his college basketball at Georgetown and Texas Tech. He started in the G League with the South Bay Lakers and also played for the Chicago Bulls and their G League team, the Windy City Bulls.

McClung has not yet given up on his NBA dreams. He has labored through multiple stints in the G League. He returned to the South Bay Lakers while on a two-way deal with the LA Lakers.

McClung has struggled to see playing time on the big stage. He has only played a total of four NBA games while on two-way deals since 2021.

He averaged 12.5 ppg during his two games last season with the 76ers. He scored 20 points with nine rebounds and nine assists in the Sixers' regular season finale against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 6-foot-2 guard has insane leaping and solid shooting abilities, which can help him score against bigger opponents. McClung does struggle at times as a defender and will need to improve to get more minutes on the major level.

He helped the Blue Coats to get to the 2023 G League title. He will try to keep pushing to the next level with this opportunity in Orlando.

McClung was a star at the college level. He averaged double figures in all three seasons of college. He shot a career-high 34.3 percent from 3-point range at Texas Tech University.

This is not the first time McClung has signed a non-guaranteed deal with an NBA team. McClung was signed to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Golden State Warriors in July of 2022. He was later released in October of the same year before the season began.

