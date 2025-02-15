Mac McClung Stats Tonight: How did reigning Slam Dunk champion fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game? (Feb. 14)

Mac McClung is a major presence at this year’s All-Star Weekend, competing in the dunk contest while also representing Team G League in the Rising Stars Game.

He started for Jeremy Lin’s team against Team M alongside JD Davison (Maine Celtics), Bryce McGowens (Rip City Remix), Leonard Miller (Iowa Wolves) and Reed Sheppard (Rio Grande Valley Vipers).

McClung came out aggressive but struggled to convert his early attempts. He finally got on the board with a 3-pointer, giving Team G League an 18-14 edge.

Team M, led by coach Mitch Richmond, responded with a run and evened the score at 25 apiece. Subbed back in, McClung quickly made an impact with a layup and an assist to Miller on back-to-back scoring plays, cutting Team G League’s deficit to 34-33.

After missing his next two shots, McClung watched as Miller made a layup to knot the game at 37-all. Amen Thompson capitalized on an open lane to put Team M ahead 39-37, but McGowens answered out of the timeout with a step-back 3 to seal the win.

Below are Mac McClung’s stats from the game.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Mac McClung 11:39 5 0 2 2 6 33.3 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2

Mac McClung's mindset as he chases a three-peat in the dunk contest

G League star Mac McClung is on the verge of making history at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend as he prepares to compete in the Slam Dunk Contest for the third straight year. After securing back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, McClung remains the only G League player ever to win the contest twice.

Now, he has a shot at an unprecedented three-peat. If he claims another title, he will become the first player in NBA history to achieve the feat. Reflecting on the challenge ahead, McClung shared his mindset heading into the competition.

"I don't know, I'm going to try my best," McClung said. "I'm nervous but super excited. ... I think it just makes me kind of want to prepare more. I feel like since it's an incredible weekend, it's an incredible thing to be a part of."

McClung will face off against Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs) and Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks).

