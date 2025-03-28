"Mad they can't beat the Bulls": NBA fans express outrage as Dorian Finney-Smith gets into a shoving contest with Kevin Huerter

Fans were up in arms after LA Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith shoved Chicago Bulls guard Kevin Huerter in the opening half of their game on Thursday at the United Center.

The incident happened with a little over two minutes left in the second quarter. While running back to the Bulls' side of the court, Finney-Smith shoved Huerter after sustaining a cut above his eye from an inadvertent elbow at the other side of the court.

Play was stopped after the shoving incident, with the Lakers player taken to the dugout to be looked at.

Fans expressed their displeasure over what Dorian Finney-Smith did. They shared their thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"They mad they can't beat the Bulls. They're frauds just like their leader," a fuming fan wrote.

"He needs therapy he needs to chill," another suggested.

"How the hell was their no technical, flagrant, or ejection on/of Dorian Finney Smith?" a user asked.

"Dirty play, eject him and force the Lakers to forfeit," another shared.

"He's salty he's losing with a superteam," a user laid down.

"Keep your hands off Red Velvet!" a fan warned.

"Crybaby fakers!" a comment pointed out.

The Bulls had the last laugh as they went on to defeat the Lakers 119-117, after going on a 9-2 run in the last 10 seconds, punctuated by a midcourt buzzer-beater by Josh Giddey.

Coby White top-scored for Chicago with 26 points while game hero Giddey had a triple-double of 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists.

The win was the fourth straight for Chicago, which improved to 32-40, ninth in the Eastern Conference.

Dorian Finney-Smith excited to be playing for the Lakers

Dorian Finney-Smith joined the LA Lakers back in December following a trade with the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a package that included D'Angelo Russell. It was a development he welcomed with open arms, seeing it as a great opportunity to further showcase what he is capable of.

He spoke about it with reporters, expressing his excitement to help the Lakers and play alongside NBA superstar LeBron James.

Dorian Finney-Smith said (via the Los Angeles Times):

"I'm excited. I'm back to playing some meaningful basketball. It's been a while, but I'm excited."'

Dorian Finney-Smith is excited to be playing for the LA Lakers. Source: Getty

With the Lakers, Finney-Smith is being counted on to be a reliable 3-and-D player as the team tries to make a deeper run in the tournament this season. He has also been reunited with former Dallas Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic.

Finney-Smith is averaging 7.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a steal in 34 games with the Lakers, half of which he started in.

