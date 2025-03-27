Mad Dog goes berserk on LeBron James’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in 70s comment, says Philly Legend is leagues ahead

LeBron James had a bit of a wild take when talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo. The four-time NBA champion recently claimed that the Milwaukee Bucks star could score 250 points if he played in the 70s.

Needless to say, those comments rubbed old-school fans the wrong way, especially considering how much modern fans and players have tried to push down and look back on the earlier stages of the game.

That's why Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, who's an avid advocate for old-school hoops, clapped back at James on Wednesday's edition of 'First Take,' stating that Giannis isn't even better than Julius Erving:

"Well, I'll say this to LeBron: Has he heard of Julius Erving? Giannis is not as good as Julius Erving. If Julius Erving, who played in the 70s," Russo said. "Here's what I want LeBron to do. He probably hasn't seen it; here's what I want you to do, LeBron. I want you to take a peek at the 77 Trail Blazers.

"You go watch (Bill) Walton, you go watch Mo Lucas play in the frontcourt. Mo Lucas, who wouldn't take nonsense from nobody. The first time that Giannis goes in the lane, he'd be knocked on his rear end."

It's been over 60 years since Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a single game, and only Kobe Bryant has even come close to breaking that mark.

We're in the most offensive-driven era in basketball, yet no one has challenged Bryant's 81-point performance, which took place almost two decades ago.

Giannis Antetokounmpo says there's nothing like winning a championship

Whatever the case, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't seem to care about individual records or distinctions at all. He's all about winning championships.

In a recent conversation with Sam Amick of The Athletic, the former NBA Finals MVP claimed that winning MVPs was great at all, but there was no better feeling than hoisting the Larry O'Brien trophy:

"Listen, the MVP discussion is great. I've been in the MVP discussion, what, like the last seven years? It's a great compliment. But at the end of the day, winning is a different feeling," Giannis said. "It was like, wow, this feeling, man, it's like—it’s better than intimacy."

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first title in 50 years, and their first since the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then known as Lew Alcindor) era, and they will continue to be contenders for as long as he's healthy.

