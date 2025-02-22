"Mad his son got cooked by him" - NBA fans react to Tim Hardaway's brutal declaration against Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are in the midst of a strong surge, making up ground on the top three teams in the Eastern Conference standings. Over their last 20 games, Indiana is 15-5, tied for the best record in the NBA over that stretch.

The Pacers' depth is playing a crucial role in the team's success over this recent stretch, with six players scoring in double figures in the rotation.

Haliburton has improved his efficiency as the year has progressed but has drawn some negative attention from an NBA legend. In an appearance on Gilbert Arenas' podcast, Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway Sr. had some harsh words for the two-time All-Star. Legion Hoops tweeted what the former player said, writing:

"If I go back and suit up, I wanna go f**k up Tyrese Haliburton. He talks so much s**t. I wanna go back and bust his motherf**king a**. He think he all that."

Fans reacted to Hardaway's remarks in the comments of the reporting post.

"I need someone to shut Tim up for good," a fan wrote in support for Haliburton. "Man's been yapping hard for a while now."

"Mad about his son getting cooked," another fan posted.

"The Haliburton hate literally makes zero sense," a third fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, some fans supported Hardway and justified his comments.

"Strong words from the OG," one fan commented. "He must really rub him the wrong way!"

"No lies spoken. Haliburton is not all that to be talking like he does. Got that All-Star spot ganked by Cade too," a fan wrote.

"Still don’t how Grant hill picked him. For team USA," one user wrote.

Tyrese Haliburton shines versus Grizzlies

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers returned to action for the first time since the All-Star break, taking on the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. Indiana recorded their second consecutive win and their seventh win over their last 10 games.

The Pacers beat the Grizzlies 127-113, thanks to a heroic individual showing from Haliburton. He scored an efficient 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, connecting on four of his 11 3-point attempts. Tyrese Haliburton added nine assists, five rebounds, a block and a steal in the win, leading the Pacers to another win.

Over 53 games, Haliburton is averaging 17.9 points, 8.5 assists and 3.6 rebounds, shooting 45.1% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc. With the win, Indiana advanced to 31-23 on the season, taking the court next on Sunday night versus the LA Clippers.

