  • "Made the greatest shooter even more unguardable": Warriors fans pumped as Steph Curry reaps early benefits of major rule change

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 09, 2025 05:39 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Portland Trail Blazers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Steph Curry opened the Golden State Warriors’ preseason game on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers with a 3-pointer. The two-time MVP earned a free-throw attempt after Toumani Camara belatedly hit the superstar point guard’s arm. Curry completed the four-point play, a trend that could continue following the NBA’s new “high-five rule.”

Fans reacted to Curry’s four-point sequence, which happened because of a major change in shooting rules:

“The NBA just made the greatest shooter ever even more unguardable.”
One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan commented:

Heading into this season, the NBA introduced a new rule to continue protecting shooters. A player who hits a shooter after the ball is released will now be called for a foul. The Camara-Curry play exemplified how the modification will affect both defender and shooter starting this season.

In last season’s playoffs, Steph Curry played through with a thumb injury. Former Houston Rockets guard Dillon Brooks would sometimes swipe at Curry’s injured hand and get away with it. Brooks and any other defender could not do the same strategy starting this season without being called for a foul.

The major rule change forces defenders to be extra careful with delayed hits. Defenders also can’t stay too close to avoid fouling shooters upon landing. Curry and the NBA’s best long-range artists could see an uptick in their efficiency and numbers after the league has started implementing the change.

Steph Curry watches from sidelines as Warriors rally from 21-point deficit to beat Blazers

Steph Curry’s night ended in the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The point guard’s last attempt was a 23-footer that went wide with 5.2 seconds left in the second quarter. Curry contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes.

While Curry and the Golden State Warriors’ core sat on the bench, the second and third-stringers pulled off a remarkable comeback. Golden State trailed 97-78 before the start of the last 12 minutes.

Instead of wilting and disappointing the home fans, the Bay Area team rallied behind Quinten Post and L.J. Cryer to turn the game around. The two combined for 29 points while Pat Spencer scored key baskets to drag the Warriors to a 129-123 win.

Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and the other starters got more animated on the sidelines as the Dubs rallied for the win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
bell-icon Manage notifications