"Made so much money off a certain gambling incident" - X user who predicted Malik Beasley's betting probe hints at another "project" by NBA vet

Late last month, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley was being investigated by the FBI for suspicions of illicit gambling activity. Strangely, an X user appears to have predicted Beasley's legal troubles — and, as if that weren't enough, this same user is hinting at even more inside knowledge on another Beasley venture.

Ad

Taking a deep dive into the case, podcaster Pablo Torre found what he claimed to be a January 30, 2025 Tweet from the since-deleted account of a netizen going by the handle @FreeMoose_NBA. This Tweet, which was reportedly posted on the same day that Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier's own federal betting probe was announced, implied that an NBA player with the initals MB would be investigated as well.

"On that day, he posted, 'First was Jontay. Then was Rozier. Next you'll hear about capital M, four asterisks, Capital B, and then six asterisks,'" Torres said on his podcast "Pablo Torre Finds Out."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

It's worth noting that this Tweet, which references another disgraced ex-NBA player in Jontay Porter, was supposedly posted five months before Beasley's betting probe was made public.

Torre then claimed that his team also found a screenshot allegedly taken from FreeMoose_NBA's private Discord server. Though this screenshot doesn't mention Beasley by name, the implication is that Beasley was set to be involved in another "project" as of late November 2024.

"Moose wrote explicitly, 'This next project is going to have people involved that no other project would be able to get their hands on. Some names I can't even legally mention because they made so much money off a certain NBA gambling incident last season and are facing trials but they will be involved in this,'" Torre said.

Ad

Not much is known about this alleged "project," but there are potentially more damning details that could surface as the federal probe on Beasley continues.

Reports: Malik Beasley was hounded with "serious financial issues" prior to federal probe

After Beasley's federal investigation became public, multiple reports came out regarding some financial problems that the nine-year NBA veteran had been facing.

Ad

According to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, Beasley's "serious financial issues" include a lawsuit filed by an agency that he'd been involved with, as well as disputes with “a celebrity barber, a dentist, [and] a landlord."

Expand Tweet

All these legal and financial woes have made it highly unlikely that NBA teams will be taking a chance on Beasley, who had reportedly been negotiating a new three-year deal with the Pistons before news of his federal probe came out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More