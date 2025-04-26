Magic HC credits Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner's selfless attitudes for Magic's Game 3 win

On Friday, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley praised Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner after winning against the Boston Celtics. The duo was instrumental in their team securing victory in Game 3, as they redeemed their losses in Massachusetts. Their head coach was more than pleased with their performance, giving props to their selfless attitude.

Ad

After the game, Mosley spoke to the media about how the presence of Banchero and Wagner benefited his team. He noted that the two constantly encouraged one another during huddles. The head coach explained that they frequently urged their teammates to pass the ball to either of them, showing trust in one another:

"Their toughness, their resilience, their ability to stay the course no matter what's happening in the game. And them playing off one another, getting into the huddles, it is big when one guy can say 'get him the ball, no you get him the ball' and that's just the care they have for one another," he said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Mosley said this selfless attitude and ability to trust each other in such high-stakes situations allowed the Magic to defeat the reigning champions by a single basket. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero were the leading men for their team, with the former recording 32 points while the latter chipped in with 29.

With the series currently at 2-1, the Magic will aim to return to Boston with the series tied at 2-2. However, Wagner and Banchero will need to perform strongly in Game 4 to make this a reality.

Ad

Franz Wagner gives his take on a massive night for the Magic as he lauds their defensive acumen

After losing their first two games against the Celtics by 17 and 11 points, respectively, the Orlando Magic battled hard on Friday, turning around a 10-point deficit to take home a two-point win. This comeback victory was mostly down to Franz Wagner's 32-point cameo, which nullified Jayson Tatum's 36 points on the night.

Ad

Speaking to Dante Marchitelli after the game, Wagner opened up on his team's performances as he lauded his team's defensive performance in the second half:

"Yeah, I thought it was our defense in the second half. We didn't start the game great, but I thought in the second half we upped the intensity a little bit, got some stops, got some rebounds too, and made some big plays down the stretch," he replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Orlando Magic were behind at the break but rallied back into the game, restraining the Boston Celtics to a measly 11 points in the third quarter. This defensive performance allowed the Magic to take home the win, defeating the Celtics by a score of 95-93.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.