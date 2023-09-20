Magic head coach heaps praise on Paolo Banchero by claiming he’s a combination of LeBron James and 2 other All-Stars

After being drafted No. 1 overall in 2022, Paolo Banchero have proven to be a future star in the NBA. Orlando Magic head coach Jamal Mosley sees a trio of current stars in the young forward.

From the moment he stepped foot on an NBA court, Paolo Banchero has put up All-Star level numbers. In 72 games last season, he averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. This resulted in him winning Rookie of the Year and making an All-Rookie team.

During a recent interview, Jamal Mosley touched on the players he sees in Banchero's game. Among the names mentioned were LeBron James and Boston Celtics stay Jayson Tatum.

"Paolo is a combination of Carmelo (Anthony), LeBron (James) and (Jayson) Tatum. There are different combinations of things they possess. The passing skills. The ability to score in different areas."

Following a strong showing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup, Banchero is poised to take another step forward in year two.

Paolo Banchero is proving to be 'franchise guy' material

When a player is drafted first overall, the team is hoping for them to eventually become a 'franchise guy.' The Orlando Magic have a young core littered with talent, but Paolo Banchero has set himself apart from the bunch.

Later in the interview, Jamal Mosley discussed the work ethic and leadership of Banchero. Along with being vocal with the team, he's set an example with his dedication to his craft as well. Mosley stated that winning is important to Banchero, and he's willing to do whatever it takes.

"He wants to do whatever it takes to win. That’s how he’s presented himself from the moment he’s stepped foot on the court."

"He’s trying to win, whether that’s playing the five, four, three, two, or one. He’s about winning and about helping achieve greatness not just on an individual level but on the team scale."

His positional versatility was discussed because of his play in the FIBA World Cup. While Banchero typically plays power forward, he showed potential as a small-ball center behind Jaren Jackson Jr. this summer.

Between his play and attitude, it's clear the Magic have found their guy for the future. With young talents like Banchero and Franz Wagner leading the charge, Orlando is ready to take the next step in their rebuild and start being competitive.

As the pieces continue to come together, the Magic continue to build one of the best young cores in the entire league.