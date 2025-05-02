Magic Johnson in awe of Jalen Brunson's clutch pyrotechnics in epic Game 6 win: "Most unbelievable crossover dribbles"

New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson left Lakers legend Magic Johnson in awe following his 40-point performance against the Detroit Pistons. Brunson took over in Game 6, recording 40 points, seven assists, and four rebounds to lead the Knicks past Detroit.
The 28-year-old scored the game-winner for New York after crossing up Amen Thompson with a smooth move.
Magic Johnson was left in awe of Brunson’s game-winning move and reacted to it on X.
“When it was time to win Jalen Brunson scored 40 points including a game winning three that was set up by one of the most unbelievable crossover dribbles I’ve ever seen! The New York Knicks closed out the Detroit Pistons 4-2 in a thriller!” Johnson wrote.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Jalen Brunson wasn’t stellar in just Game 6, he was dominant throughout the first round. Through six games against the Pistons, he recorded 31.5 points, 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.
Brunson took charge of the Knicks’ offense as Karl-Anthony Towns failed to match his impact from the regular season, recording 19.7 points and 10.0 rebounds. Towns also fouled out of Game 6 after scoring just 10 points. He’ll need to be a bigger part of the offense if New York hopes to come out of the East.
Brunson’s 40-point masterclass couldn’t have come at a better time for the Knicks. The Pistons held a five-point lead with three minutes to go. Brunson scored eight points within three minutes to win the series. Mikal Bridges was also key, recording 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting.
Jalen Brunson gives major props to Ausar Thompson following Game 6 win
Jalen Brunson crossed up Ausar Thompson and drained a 3-pointer to win the series against the Detroit Pistons. After the series ended, Brunson admired the intensity of Ausar Thompson.
In his postgame presser, the 28-year-old stated that Thompson was tough to play against.
"That dude was tough to play against," Brunson said. "He’s big time. And I told him straight to his face after the series, he made me work. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”
Thompson's defense is worthy of applause. Brunson scored 31.5 points, but he didn't have an easy time, as reflected by his low shooting percentage of 43.6%.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for