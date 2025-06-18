Magic Johnson can’t hide true feelings on why Jeanie Buss sold the Lakers to Mark Walter for $10B in ecstatic message

On Wednesday, Magic Johnson went on social media to share his response to the LA Lakers' impending $10 billion sale. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Buss family has agreed to sell majority ownership to businessman Mark Walter — a move that Johnson is delighted with.
On his official X account, Johnson — who led the Lakers to five championships during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s — praised both Walter and Lakers president Jeanie Buss for agreeing to the deal.
"Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the @Lakers legacy and tradition of winning - Mark Walter, my business partner and friend! Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand," Johnson tweeted.
The three-time NBA MVP added: "The proof is in the pudding on what he’s been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching 2 World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!"
In a separate Tweet, Johnson said that fans of the Lakers franchise should be "ecstatic" at the brand of leadership that Walter is set to provide in Tinseltown.
