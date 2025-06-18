  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Magic Johnson can’t hide true feelings on why Jeanie Buss sold the Lakers to Mark Walter for $10B in ecstatic message

Magic Johnson can’t hide true feelings on why Jeanie Buss sold the Lakers to Mark Walter for $10B in ecstatic message

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Jun 18, 2025 23:06 GMT
An image of Magic Johnson and Jeanie Buss side by side
Magic Johnson expresses support for Jeanie Buss as the Lakers francise is set to be sold at $10 billion. Credit: Johnson/x, Buss/IG

On Wednesday, Magic Johnson went on social media to share his response to the LA Lakers' impending $10 billion sale. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Buss family has agreed to sell majority ownership to businessman Mark Walter — a move that Johnson is delighted with.

Ad

On his official X account, Johnson — who led the Lakers to five championships during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s — praised both Walter and Lakers president Jeanie Buss for agreeing to the deal.

"Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the @Lakers legacy and tradition of winning - Mark Walter, my business partner and friend! Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand," Johnson tweeted.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
The three-time NBA MVP added: "The proof is in the pudding on what he’s been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching 2 World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!"
Ad

In a separate Tweet, Johnson said that fans of the Lakers franchise should be "ecstatic" at the brand of leadership that Walter is set to provide in Tinseltown.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications