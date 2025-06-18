Magic Johnson can’t hide true feelings on why Jeanie Buss sold the Lakers to Mark Walter for $10B in ecstatic message

On Wednesday, Magic Johnson went on social media to share his response to the LA Lakers' impending $10 billion sale. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Buss family has agreed to sell majority ownership to businessman Mark Walter — a move that Johnson is delighted with.

On his official X account, Johnson — who led the Lakers to five championships during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s — praised both Walter and Lakers president Jeanie Buss for agreeing to the deal.

"Job well done to my sister Jeanie Buss for striking an incredible deal and picking the right person to carry on the @Lakers legacy and tradition of winning - Mark Walter, my business partner and friend! Mark Walter is the best choice and will be the best caretaker of the Laker brand," Johnson tweeted.

The three-time NBA MVP added: "The proof is in the pudding on what he’s been able to accomplish with the LA Dodgers. Mark has been nothing short of a winner notching 2 World Series and 11 NL West divisional titles in the last 12 years!"

In a separate Tweet, Johnson said that fans of the Lakers franchise should be "ecstatic" at the brand of leadership that Walter is set to provide in Tinseltown.

Laker fans should be estatic. A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win! I can understand why Jeanie sold the team to Mark Walter because they are just alike - they are competitive people, l have big hearts, love to give back, and both prefer to be behind the scenes. This makes all the sense in the world. I am so so SO happy and excited for @Lakers fans all over the world!!

