“Magic Johnson couldn’t do what Kyrie Irving can, but everybody would take Magic 10 times out of 10” - Shannon Sharpe reacts to Chauncey Billups’ comments

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was recently dubbed “the greatest point guard of all-time” by Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups. Naturally, the comment attracted responses from all ends of the spectrum.

Is Kyrie Irving the greatest point guard of all-time?

In an episode of “UNDISPUTED”, Shannon Sharpe gave his opinion on Chauncey Billups’ comments:

“I will not argue that if you talk about handles, you talk about his ability to finish at the rim in either hand, you talk about the 3, the mid range … but I’ll tell you what, Magic Johnson couldn’t handle the ball like Kyrie, he couldn’t finish at the rim like Kyrie, and he definitely couldn’t shoot the ball like Kyrie. But everybody will take Magic Johnson 10 times out of 10.”

The Magic Johnson argument

Magic Johnson is the father of “Showtime” basketball, mixing in his no-look passes, sniper alley-oops, and overhand rips under the basket through triple teams. In 905 NBA games, Johnson gathered 17,707 points, 6,559 rebounds, and 10,141 assists. These numbers translate to averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 11.2 assists per game.

Kyrie Irving, on the other hand, holds career averages of 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game. Each stat is lower than Magic Johnson’s.

On top of that, Magic Johnson has earned himself:

The single-game playoff record for assists (24)

The Finals record for assists in a game (21)

The most NBA playoff assists (2,346)

The only player to average 12 assists in an NBA Finales series, achieving it six times.

The All-Star game single-game record for assists (22)

All-Star Game record for career assists (127)

Needless to say, Magic Johnson knows how and when to pass the basketball. Statistics like these read well for an argument for “the best point guard of all-time”. Chauncey Billups really opened the floodgates with his comments.

Kyrie Irving is the greatest ball-handler ever

There is no question in Kyrie Irving’s ball-handling ability. Irving has notably become the star of flair-like spins and fancy dribbles. He handles the ball well and drives aggressively to the net, finishing in the majority of his attempts.

Kyrie, or 'Uncle Drew', has earned celebrity status revolving around his smooth hands and quick dribbles.

But Shannon Sharpe outlined there is more to basketball than flashy handles. Sharpe explained:

“Kyrie’s not in my top 5 of point guards … he might, he might brush the Top 10. I just think people are in awe because he can dance with the basketball … but there is more than that when playing the game of basketball.”

Kyrie Irving needs to start worrying more about what is going on all around the court, slowing down and pacing his gameplay a little more. Far too often does Irving force a finish, simply because he makes it look so easy.

But sometimes, there are other duties to fulfill when running the point. Shannon Sharpe made a good point in outlining the need for more than just flashiness when playing the game of basketball.

Magic Johnson was the all-time great at pronounced flashiness on the court, but he did it whilst making grand plays and opening space on the court for his fellow stars. The “showtime” ball we all grew to know and love from Johnson was showcased in times of his play-creation; with flashy passes that would leave his opponents dazzled.

Kyrie Irving has just returned from his long-battled vaccination debacle in Brooklyn. Irving’s first appearance back was against the Indiana Pacers, wherein he scored 22 points, four assists, and three rebounds in 32 minutes of play — not bad for his first game of the season.

As comments are made about Kyrie Irving's status as the greatest of all time, one must understand the player’s perspective as well. He plays point guard, and with that role comes responsibilities. But Kyrie hasn't ventured away from his usual style of play this season, and even with his offset assist statistics, and aggressive need to finish, Irving has managed to gather:

An NBA Championship (2016)

7x NBA All-Star (2013-’15, 2017-’19, 2021)

NBA All-Star Game MVP (2014)

50-40-90 club (2021)

NBA Rookie of the Year (2012)

With accolades like these, his style of running point must be working in some way. But we are yet to see if he is really the “all-time greatest point guard”. Nonetheless, to even be in this conversation is a feat in and of itself.

