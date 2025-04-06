  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Magic Johnson
  • Magic Johnson drops heartfelt reaction to the 'Magic blimp' tribute at NCAA's Final Four game

Magic Johnson drops heartfelt reaction to the 'Magic blimp' tribute at NCAA's Final Four game

By Michael Macasero
Modified Apr 06, 2025 08:24 GMT
Magic Johnson reacts to the &quot;Magic Blimp&quot; used by the NCAA for the Final Four games on Saturday in San Antonio. [photo: @magicjohnson/IG]
Magic Johnson reacts to the "Magic Blimp" used by the NCAA for the Final Four games on Saturday in San Antonio. [photo: @magicjohnson/IG]

NBA legend Magic Johnson went to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday for the NCAA men’s Final Four games. The highly anticipated event opened with Florida beating Auburn 79-73 to punch the first ticket to the championship game. After the Gators won, the Houston Cougars pulled off a 70-67 win against tournament favorites Duke.

Ad

While the games were fiercely contested, the “Magic Blimp” stole the show from above. The makeshift balloon, which had Johnson’s face, covered the action from above.

The LA Lakers legend reacted to the tribute on Instagram:

“The Mini Magic blimp! I love it!”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Magic Johnson reacts to the &quot;Mini Magic Blimp&quot; inside the Alamodome on Saturday for the men&#039;s NCAA Final Four tournament. [photo: @magicjohnson/IG]
Magic Johnson reacts to the "Mini Magic Blimp" inside the Alamodome on Saturday for the men's NCAA Final Four tournament. [photo: @magicjohnson/IG]

Magic Johnson was not the only LA Lakers legend who got a blimp from major Final Four sponsor Capital One. Shaquille O’Neal also had his for the event. The most sought-after blimps flying over San Antonio, however, belonged to Charles Barkley. The former basketball star turned TNT analyst did not just have one. “Soar Charles,” “Air Chuck One” and “The Ugly Chuckling” all had Barkley’s faces on them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Johnson mini blimp inside the Alamodome helped capture the action for viewers. The Showtime Lakers point guard could not help but react to its utility and as an advertising tool.

The &quot;Magic Blimp&quot; in action in San Antonio for the Final Four games on Saturday. [photo: @magicjohnson/IG]
The "Magic Blimp" in action in San Antonio for the Final Four games on Saturday. [photo: @magicjohnson/IG]

Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans failed to reach the Final Four

Magic Johnson could not see the school he led to the 1979 NCAA championship appear in the 2025 Final Four. Michigan State lost 70-64 to Charles Barkley’s Auburn in the Elite 8. The Tigers led 62-48 before holding on for the win. Auburn booked a trip to San Antonio for a highly awaited showdown against Florida.

Ad

Although Johnson’s former school could not reach the Final Four, he was a guest in San Antonio with Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. The majestic blimps flying around the city heralded the arrival and presence of the three NBA legends.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी