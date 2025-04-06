Magic Johnson drops heartfelt reaction to the 'Magic blimp' tribute at NCAA's Final Four game

NBA legend Magic Johnson went to the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday for the NCAA men’s Final Four games. The highly anticipated event opened with Florida beating Auburn 79-73 to punch the first ticket to the championship game. After the Gators won, the Houston Cougars pulled off a 70-67 win against tournament favorites Duke.
While the games were fiercely contested, the “Magic Blimp” stole the show from above. The makeshift balloon, which had Johnson’s face, covered the action from above.
The LA Lakers legend reacted to the tribute on Instagram:
“The Mini Magic blimp! I love it!”
Magic Johnson was not the only LA Lakers legend who got a blimp from major Final Four sponsor Capital One. Shaquille O’Neal also had his for the event. The most sought-after blimps flying over San Antonio, however, belonged to Charles Barkley. The former basketball star turned TNT analyst did not just have one. “Soar Charles,” “Air Chuck One” and “The Ugly Chuckling” all had Barkley’s faces on them.
The Johnson mini blimp inside the Alamodome helped capture the action for viewers. The Showtime Lakers point guard could not help but react to its utility and as an advertising tool.
Magic Johnson’s Michigan State Spartans failed to reach the Final Four
Magic Johnson could not see the school he led to the 1979 NCAA championship appear in the 2025 Final Four. Michigan State lost 70-64 to Charles Barkley’s Auburn in the Elite 8. The Tigers led 62-48 before holding on for the win. Auburn booked a trip to San Antonio for a highly awaited showdown against Florida.
Although Johnson’s former school could not reach the Final Four, he was a guest in San Antonio with Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. The majestic blimps flying around the city heralded the arrival and presence of the three NBA legends.
