Magic Johnson endorses WNBA duo Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese compared to classic Larry Bird rivalry: "I like it"

Hall of Famers Magic Johnson and Larry Bird had an incredibly storied rivalry going all the way back to their college days in the late 1970s. At the time, Johnson played for Michigan State, while Bird played for Indiana State.

The two first competed in the NCAA Championships against one another, before taking their rivalry to the professional level, just like Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.

In back-to-back NCAA March Madness tournaments, Reese and LSU met Clark and Iowa in high-stakes games late in the tournament. Two years ago, it was in the championship game, when Angel Reese and LSU emerged victorious. This past season, the pair met in the Elite Eight, with Caitlin Clark and Iowa taking the win.

Similarly, in the case of the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry, the pair competed in the 1979 NCAA Championship game, with Johnson getting the win. Once the pair both found themselves in the NBA, their rivalry continued for years with Bird and the Celtics battling it out with Johnson and the Lakers.

While speaking during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Magic Johnson spoke about the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese rivalry. As the Hall of Famer explained, he likes the comparisons between Clark and Reese and he & Larry Bird.

"I like it, and they are [the Larry Bird and Magic Johnson of the WNBA]."

Check out the clip below around the 4:30 mark.

"Veterans are going to test you" - Magic Johnson weighs in on physical play Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have experienced in the WNBA

NBA legend Magic Johnson's appearance on Jimmy Kimmel saw the Hall of Famer discuss several topics, from the state of the LA Lakers to the Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry. One of the topics of conversation surrounded the physical play both Clark and Reese have experienced in the WNBA.

As we saw last weekend, Caitlin Clark was shoved to the ground by Chicago Sky player Chennedy Carter, with the moment serving as the most recent example. Prior to that, Alyssa Thomas was ejected after a hard foul on Angel Reese that saw the former LSU star knocked to the ground.

While Clark seems to be a primary recipient, the WNBA rookies seem to be collectively adjusting to more physical play. As Magic Johnson explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live, being tested physically as a rookie is something every player goes through.

"Veterans are going to test you and if they feel that you've gotten more money or more publicity they're upset about that. So when I came, my first training camp, first day of practice, Ron Boone I was looking up to get the rebound he came and hit me real hard behind my neck.

"He said 'Take that rookie,' so I said okay, so I got up and about three plays later he was looking up to box me out. So I ran as fast as I could and I hit him bam right behind his neck and he fell to the floor, and I told him I said, 'Don't forget, I'm tough. I'm rough, if you want to play like that we can play like that.'"

With the Clark-Reese rivalry receiving plenty of media coverage, all eyes are sure to be on the next meeting between the two teams on Jun. 16.

