Magic Johnson hilariously contemplates Stephen A. Smith's presidential campaign ambitions

By Evan Bell
Modified May 01, 2025 18:04 GMT
Magic Johnson reacts to reports that Stephen A. Smith may be considering a presidential run (Image credit: Imagn)
Magic Johnson reacts to reports that Stephen A. Smith may be considering a presidential run (image credit: IMAGN)

Word of ESPN host Stephen A. Smith considering a presidential run has reached Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Over the past few months, Smith has toyed with the idea of jumping into the political arena.

Initially, the "First Take" host said that he loves the life that he lives, and wouldn't want to be burdened with the headaches that come with being the President of the United States.

However, Smith has continued to host political guests on his show while injecting himself into American politics. On April 13, he notably said during an appearance on ABC News' "This Week" that he has no choice but to consider running for office.

With the NBA community on X talking about the situation, Johnson turned to fans for clarity on the situation.

"Is it true that my boy Stephen A. Smith is running for President?" Johnson tweeted on Thursday.
Smith hasn't responded to the LA Lakers legend, nor has he formally announced that he will be running for president in 2028. However, U.S. President Donald Trump threw his support for Smith, saying in a NewsNation interview that he would "love" to see him run.

"I have no choice," - Stephen A. Smith says that he has no choice but run for president amid question from Magic Johnson

In the past few months, as Stephen A. Smith's name has continued to pop up in political discussions, the ESPN host has maintained that he's never had a desire to be president or step into the political arena, catching the attention of Magic Johnson.

During an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," he now feels that he has no choice but to run for office. According to the "First Take" host, people have come up to him on the streets and encouraged him to compete for the presidency.

Smith also said that his pastor has nudged him in the direction of running, telling him that he should show respect to the people who believe in him and think that he can make a difference.

He added that elected officials have come up to him to discuss the possibility of running for office in 2028.

"I have no choice, because I've had elected officials, and I'm not going to give their names, elected officials coming up to me," Smith said on April 13. "That have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature."

While he's still undecided, Smith could be strongly considering running in 2028.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
