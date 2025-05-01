Magic Johnson hilariously contemplates Stephen A. Smith's presidential campaign ambitions

Word of ESPN host Stephen A. Smith considering a presidential run has reached Hall of Famer Magic Johnson. Over the past few months, Smith has toyed with the idea of jumping into the political arena.

Initially, the "First Take" host said that he loves the life that he lives, and wouldn't want to be burdened with the headaches that come with being the President of the United States.

However, Smith has continued to host political guests on his show while injecting himself into American politics. On April 13, he notably said during an appearance on ABC News' "This Week" that he has no choice but to consider running for office.

With the NBA community on X talking about the situation, Johnson turned to fans for clarity on the situation.

"Is it true that my boy Stephen A. Smith is running for President?" Johnson tweeted on Thursday.

Smith hasn't responded to the LA Lakers legend, nor has he formally announced that he will be running for president in 2028. However, U.S. President Donald Trump threw his support for Smith, saying in a NewsNation interview that he would "love" to see him run.

"I have no choice," - Stephen A. Smith says that he has no choice but run for president amid question from Magic Johnson

In the past few months, as Stephen A. Smith's name has continued to pop up in political discussions, the ESPN host has maintained that he's never had a desire to be president or step into the political arena, catching the attention of Magic Johnson.

During an appearance on ABC News' "This Week," he now feels that he has no choice but to run for office. According to the "First Take" host, people have come up to him on the streets and encouraged him to compete for the presidency.

Smith also said that his pastor has nudged him in the direction of running, telling him that he should show respect to the people who believe in him and think that he can make a difference.

He added that elected officials have come up to him to discuss the possibility of running for office in 2028.

"I have no choice, because I've had elected officials, and I'm not going to give their names, elected officials coming up to me," Smith said on April 13. "That have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature."

While he's still undecided, Smith could be strongly considering running in 2028.

