Magic Johnson honors 12× NBA All-Star for passing Mavericks coach Jason Kidd on all-time steals list

NBA legend Magic Johnson went on social media to congratulate 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul for surpassing Jason Kidd. Paul now ranks 2nd all-time in career steals. CP3 surpassed Dallas Mavericks head coach Kidd, who previously was in second place with 2,684 steals.

Magic Johnson went on X, formerly Twitter, to acknowledge Chris Paul's feat. He noted how he surpassed Jason Kidd and then pointed out how he is now 2nd all-time in both career steals and assists.

"Congratulations to Chris Paul on passing Jason Kidd for 2nd most steals in NBA history," Johnson wrote. "He now ranks 2nd all-time in both steals and assists👏🏾"

Paul and the San Antonio Spurs took on the Phoenix Suns on Thursday. Heading into the matchup, CP3 was already tied with Kidd in career steals. He then ended the night with a couple of steals, giving him a total of 2,686 in his NBA career. Paul now trails John Stockton in both career assists and steals.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd is now third all-time in career assists and steals

As of February 20, 2025, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is now third all-time in both career assists and career steals. San Antonio Spurs veteran Chris Paul surpassed Kidd's record of 2,684 steals on Thursday when they defeated the Phoenix Suns.

Earlier this season, Paul also surpassed Kidd for 2nd place in the all-time assists list. Paul dished his 12,092nd assist on December 8, 2024, when the Spurs went up against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Kidd was 2nd all-time in both career steals and assists for over a decade now. While some players may want to keep their records sacred, the Mavericks head coach showed appreciation to Paul's feat. Back in December, Kidd opened up about Paul surpassing him in the assists list.

“Well deserved, incredible. Future Hall of Fame,” Kidd said. “Had a lot of great teammates. Assists, you need a partner. Congratulations to him and what he’s accomplished, and he’s not done. I don’t know if he can catch (John) Stockton—I don’t think anyone can catch Stockton. But for Chris to be second, that’s big time.”

Looking back at Jason Kidd's sentiments, it's safe to assume that he might feel the same way towards Chris Paul after he recently dethroned him in steals. Based on John Stockton's records, who has 3,265 career steals and 15,806 career assists, it might be impossible for Paul to catch up to any of those figures, unless he plays as long as LeBron James plans to play.

