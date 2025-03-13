Magic Johnson lavishes praise on Jayden Daniels' leadership as he links up with Commanders star & his mom to discuss life beyond football

NBA legend Magic Johnson recently spent some time with Washington Commanders quarter Jayden Daniels amid a busy NFL offseason. Daniels had a fantastic rookie campaign for the Commanders, taking the franchise to their first NFC Championship game since 1992.

In an Instagram post, Johnson shared an image with Daniels and the QB's mother, Regina Jackson, following a team event. The five-time NBA champion and Commanders minority owner loved the leadership qualities Daniels possessed, praising him and her mother.

"I enjoyed sitting down with our star Quarterback Jayden Daniels and his mom Regina Jackson today talking about this upcoming season and life after football," Johnson wrote. "Commander fans, we have a true leader. It was great to get to know Jayden off the field and listen to his mom’s vision for his brand!"

Magic Johnson became a minority owner of the Washington Commanders in 2023, joining forces with a group led by Josh Harris, who also owns the Philadelphia 76ers. They took over from Dan Snyder and quickly made some changes to the culture of the organization.

The Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in last year's draft. While Caleb Williams was the talk of the town, Daniels turned out to be the better player for now as he led Washington to a 12-5 record and a postseason berth via the Wild Card.

Daniels was fantastic in the playoffs as the Commanders defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round. They then produced the biggest upset of the postseason when they knocked off Super Bowl contenders Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.

However, the Commanders were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Still, it was a great campaign for Washington as they look forward to having another great season thanks to their young quarterback and supportive ownership.

Magic Johnson knows the recipe for success, looking for his first Super Bowl title

Magic Johnson knows the recipe for success, looking for his first Super Bowl title. (Photo: IMAGN)

Magic Johnson is one of the greatest winners in NBA history boasting five championships and an Olympic gold medal, reflecting his winning mentality. He even won outside of basketball, as he became a billionaire last year through his business ventures.

Among his investments in sports, Johnson holds shares in prominent teams: the LA Dodgers (MLB), LA Sparks (WNBA), LAFC (MLS) and the Washington Commanders (NFL).

Johnson already has two World Series rings with the Dodgers, one WNBA championship with the Sparks and one MLS Cup with LAFC. It's only a matter of time before he adds a Super Bowl championship to his impressive trophy cabinet.

