"I'm not gonna let this guy upstage me" - Magic Johnson looks back on playing with Larry Bird on the same team, from an excerpt from the book 'When The Game Was Ours'

When it comes to NBA rivalries, Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird was among the best. The two Hall of Famers put on a plethora of thrilling matchups that still stand the test of time. Thanks to the dedication these two put in, the league's popularity rose astronomically in the 1980s.

Before Magic Johnson and Larry Bird became bitter rivals, they found themselves as teammates. Back in 1978, a team of college basketball's best talents was assembled to compete in an international tournament. That event set the tone for two of the game's best talents to battle it out for years to come.

In the book "When The Game Was Ours," the LA Lakers legend opened up on the time he spent playing alongside his future rival. Even when they were on the same team, Johnson's primary focus was being seen as the top guy. He said:

"I'm not going to let this guy upstage me."

It was an incredible three seconds of basketball. It was boom, boom, boom! I'm thinking, 'Man, I love playing with this guy!' And believe me, the crowd loved it too."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird paved the way for the modern NBA

Fast forward 40 years, the rivalry of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird is considered one of the greatest. The two have to be given a lot of credit for how the game of basketball is seen today.

In the '80s, the NBA was not the commodity it is today. Games were aired on tape delay in those years. However, after two of the league's most historic franchises battled it out for a decade, things have significantly changed.

Not only did Johnson and Bird create a spike in popularity, but they were trailblazers with their styles as well. There aren't many forwards who could do it all on the court like Bird. On top of that, he was also one of the first 3-point marksmen in the NBA. His ability to fill the box score from the wing position paved the way for guys like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to become what they are today.

There are very few players in NBA history who are one of a kind. Magic Johnson is on that list. Standing at six-foot-nine, he ran the Lakers offense with a mix of size, grace and IQ that was never seen before. His up-tempo style (later nicknamed 'showtime') was the first glimpse of the transition-heavy game we see today.

What started out as a rivalry ended as a great friendship. Magic and Bird will always be considered two of the most important figures in NBA history.

