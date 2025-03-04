Magic Johnson makes bold prediction about Lakers after LeBron James-Luka Doncic duo fuels red-hot 6-game win streak for LA

The LA Lakers have been an exciting team to watch, with a six-game winning streak. Their form has seen them climb up to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, prompting Lakers legend Magic Johnson to make a bold prediction.

Magic Johnson on Monday predicted via a tweet on X that the Purple and Gold will be the team to beat in the Playoffs:

"I had the best week of my life watching the two basketball teams that I love! MSU went 4-0 against top 25 teams in the country, and the Lakers went 5-0, beating four playoff-contending teams. Both are proving they’ll be teams to beat in March Madness and the Playoffs!"

The Lakers have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of form. At the heart of this are the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic; the latter has shaken off a rough start to form a deadly duo with James.

Doncic is averaging 26.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over his last five games. His last game was against the LA Clippers on Sunday, where he dropped 29 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. James had a quiet game, where he recorded 17 points, one point away from 50,000 playoffs and regular season career points, as well as five rebounds and nine assists.

Lakers rookie coach earns Magic Johnson’s praise

Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick has made a significant impact in his first season as head coach. His impact has earned him the praise of Lakers legend Magic Johnson in a tweet on Monday, who is rooting for him to win Coach of the Year.

“The best part for both teams is that they have incredible coaches. Tom Izzo should be Big Ten Coach of the Year, and JJ Reddick should definitely be considered for NBA Coach of the Year although JB Bickerstaff from the Pistons will likely win.”

The LA Lakers (38-21) have emerged as a formidable contender in the Western Conference, thanks in part to the addition of superstar Luka Doncic. The trade deadline has seen them go 7-2, with last season's leading scorer Doncic averaging 21 points per game despite his shooting being below his career percentages.

Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with forward LeBron James (23) after making a basket during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. (Imagn)

Their strong play has propelled them into the mix with top contenders like the OKC Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Boston Celtics. With a roster appearing stronger than last season's, they have shown that they have what it takes to compete.

Next for the Purple and Gold is a home game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 10:30 p.m. EST.

